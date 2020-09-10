KENDALLVILLE — Lakeland could do no wrong against East Noble on Thursday.
The Lakers (9-2) handled the Knights (2-10) in a three-set sweep, and the set scores were 25-12, 25-15, 25-17.
The climax of the evening came after Bailey Hartsough, a Western Carolina commit, spiked down one of her many kills to make it 23-16 in the third set. After the ball hit the floor, Lakeland head coach Brian Jordan yelled out, “Yes!” from the bench.
“We’ve been working different plays, and doing some different stuff on the offensive side. They executed it well, and I was pretty excited,” Jordan said.
The Lakers executed their offense with perfection for most of the match and strung multiples runs together.
Hartsough led Lakeland with 25 kills. Kelsie Bowling finished with six kills and two aces.
The Lakers jumped out to an 11-1 lead in the first set after Hartsough smashed down four kills, and Kylie Bowling hit another.
The Knights never got within eight the rest of the set.
Hartsough, along with Kylie Bowling and Faith Reihl, started the second set off the same way they did the first and were quickly up 5-1. However, East Noble fought back this time.
After Kelsie Bowling hit back-to-back aces to make it 15-8 Lakeland, East Noble coach Katie Probst called a timeout. Out of the break, Morgan Walz scored two straight kills to cut the lead to five.
Walz smacked a another kill a few moments later, and Shayla Bowker scored an ace to make it 16-12.
Then, Hartsough and the Lakers took over once again and scored the next nine of the next 12 points.
East Noble kept the match within four points in the third set until a Hartsough kill, a Lilly Baird kill and an aces from Kylie Bowling sparked another Lakeland run.
Jaycee Knafel tried to keep the Knights in it with a pair of kills in the middle of the set, but the damage was already done.
Hartsough scored three out of the last four Lakeland kills, and the other was from Lauren Lue, who’s attempt crawled over the net before falling to the court.
With Lakeland churning out win after win so far this season, it’s got coach Jordan dreaming big.
“My ceiling is to go down to Ball State (at the IHSAA State Finals) and play,” Jordan said.
He said it all starts from his senior leaders, Hartsough, Baird and Kendall Moore.
“They know what I want, and the three seniors are good leaders. They’ve been pushing the girls. Bailey really stepped up on and off the court as a leader,” Jordan said. “All three seniors are good leaders. As long as they push the girls and I push them, I think we can go far.”
