BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Lakeland finished in second at the Prairie Heights Volleyball Classic on Saturday.
NorthWood was the champion after finishing 4-0 at the round-robin invite. The Lakers were 3-1 on the day, and the host Panthers finished in third at 2-2. East Noble came in fourth place with a record of 1-3 and Norwell was fifth at 0-4.
Lakeland went three sets in all three of its victories. It opened the day with a 25-22, 25-16 loss to NorthWood, then rattled off three wins in a row.
The Lakers beat Norwell 23-25, 25-19, 15-11, then they had to rally again versus East Noble. The Knights took the first set 25-20. Then, Lakeland built a 15-9 lead in the second set before East Noble cut it to 17-15. But the Lakers pulled away and won 25-18 to tie the match at one set each.
Lakeland won the third set convincingly 15-4 for its second win.
Ten minutes later, it was back on the court against Prairie Heights. The Lakers slowly pulled away in the first set. Heights cut into the deficit a few times but could never get within four points, and Lakeland took the set 25-17.
The Panthers won the second set 25-20, and the third set provided plenty of drama near the end.
Heights had match point at 14-13, but the Lakers were able to tie it with a kill from Bailey Hartsough. The two teams traded the lead before Hartsough stepped up to the service line and put away Prairie Heights for the 18-16 win.
Lakeland coach Brian Jordan said picking up three wins on Saturday was a big morale boost, and he said he likes the flow his team’s offense is playing with right now.
“It’s excellent. We’ve been working on our fast-paced offense, and everybody’s shocked that we’re using a quick tempo. Everybody is shocked at what we can do now,” Jordan said. “Ending like that and beating Prairie Heights at their tournament, it’s a good deal.”
Prairie Heights’ pair of wins came over East Noble (25-13, 25-16) and Norwell (25-19, 25-18). Heights did push NorthWood to three sets in its second match of the day, but were edged out 16-14 in the final set.
East Noble’s lone win of the invite came over fellow Northeast 8 opponent Norwell, 25-22, 21-25, 15-10.
Westview Invitational
The host Warriors went 2-2 at their own invite on Saturday. They beat South Bend Adams 31-29, 25-22 and Whitko 24-26, 27-25, 15-13, but they lost to Goshen 25-19, 25-20 and Wawasee 25-19, 25-16.
Central Noble only picked up one win on Saturday. It beat Eastside 25-18, 25-17 and lost to Bethany Christian 25-13, 25-17, Wawasee 25-15, 25-16 and South Bend Adams 25-21, 25-19.
During the invite, the Cougars’ Jenica Berkes broke the school record for assists. The previous mark was 1,413.
Eastside also finished 1-3 on the day. The Blazers beat Whitko 22-25, 25-14, 15-12 but lost to Central Noble, Wawasee 25-21, 25-10 and Bethany Christian 25-19, 25-11.
Goshen won the invitational over the Bruins.
In a rescheduled NECC match due to COVID-19 restrictions, Fairfield swept Fremont on Saturday. The scores were 25-19, 25-8, 25-7.
