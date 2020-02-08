LAGRANGE — East Noble defeated Lakeland 60-52 on Saturday afternoon.
Hayden Jones led the way for the Knights (9-7) with 15 points, six assists and six rebounds. Chris Hood had 13 points and seven rebounds. Luke McCue dropped in 10 points, Nate Dickson added nine and Gage Ernsberger scored eight points, six rebounds and three assists.
East Noble hosts Bishop Dwenger on Wednesday. Lakeland travels to Goshen on Tuesday.
Westview 67, Plymouth 42
In Emma, the Warriors (15-3) shot 54% from the field (22-41) and made 16-of-18 free throws.
Charlie Yoder paced Westview with 29 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Blake Egli had 12 points, Drew Litwiller scored 11, and Brady Yoder added nine points.
Easton Strain had 18 points for the Pilgrims (6-13).
LaVille 52, West Noble 51
In Ligonier, the Chargers’ fourth-quarter comeback fell a bit short after the Lancers led 38-29 after three quarters.
Freshman Austin Cripe had 22 points for West Noble (5-11), and Josh Gross scored 12. Senior Colten Cripe made his 2019-20 basketball debut and had two points.
Jimmy Fischer had 19 points for LaVille (12-5).
The Chargers won the junior varsity game 38-37.
COLLEGE MEN
Adrian 69, Trine 62
At the MTI Center in Angola, the Bulldogs, coached by former Trine assistant Kyle Lindsay, upset the Thunder in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest.
Adrian (11-10, 5-5 MIAA) outrebounded Trine 40-25 and held the Thunder to 37% shooting from the field (21-57).
Jeremy Kalonji led the Bulldogs with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots. Jordan Harris had 18 points. Eastside High School graduate Caleb Ballentine had two points and a rebound in two minutes of action.
Marcus Winters had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Thunder (13-8, 7-3). Bryce Williams had 15 points and four rebounds, and Langston Johnson had 11 points. Kendallville freshman Brent Cox had seven points and three rebounds.
Trine will host Calvin in MIAA action Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.