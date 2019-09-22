KENDALLVILLE — The Carroll girls golf team came up five strokes shy of a regional qualification during Saturday’s East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone Golf Course, despite a back-nine rally against the wind. The Chargers shot a 360 to place fourth behind third-place Columbia City’s 355.
“Our goal was to be around 350 and we figured that would be enough to get us out, but we had to play well,” Carroll Head Coach Bryan Koehlinger said. “The front side definitely was where we found our weakness, but we played a lot tougher as well. It was a lot windier and there was no room for error. The ground was so hard that if you had anything near a hazard it didn’t hold, so we had a lot of penalty strokes.”
The Chargers were down by about 15 strokes at the turn Saturday, shooting a 186 in the first nine holes due in large part to at least 10 penalty strokes, Koehlinger said. They improved on that performance during the latter half of the 13-team tournament with a 176 coming in. In the end, it was a little too short.
“We knew we had to gain (15 strokes) back on that back side, and they got 10 of them back,” Koehlinger said. “They didn’t have the front side they wanted, but they were able to persevere and push through it, and prove themselves on the back side.”
Tiffany Chin was the team’s medalist Saturday, shooting an 87 (+15) to tie for 11th overall, closely followed by Graham Ruselink with an 88. Also scoring for the Chargers were Melissa Francis (91) and Elizabeth Kindler (96). The team’s fifth golfer, Emily Linder, shot a personal-best 94. Ruselink’s round was her best this season as well.
“This is the time to peak, and they did that,” Koehlinger said. “They know walking out of here tonight that they gave it their all.”
Columbia City’s 355 was good for a regional qualification. Concord place second with a 345, and Northridge was the champion with a 340.
Northridge’s Breadyn O’dell was the overall champion with a 73 on the evening. Advancing individuals were Hannah Godfrey of West Noble (74), Madison Keil of Lakeland (78) and Jalee Nunemaker of Fairfield (85).
The Chargers finished their season with a 7-3 record in dual matches, defeating Snider 162-170 on Thursday. The team will graduate two seniors in Francis and Ruselink.
“They had a great season — they’re a great group of girls — and they’re looking forward to next year,” Koehlinger said. “I’ve got a bunch of others that are right there as well, so I’m looking forward to another competitive year with competition amongst the girls. There’s a lot of them that are getting better and better.”
