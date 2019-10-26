FORT WAYNE — The Carroll girls cross country team had every reason to be confident coming into Saturday’s New Haven semi-state — their undefeated postseason record, their No. 1 state rank, and healthy runners up and down the roster. Despite wind and rain lengthening times, the Chargers surpassed even their own expectations.
“Winning is great, but the first goal is to qualify for state,” Head Coach Phil Yoder said. “We did that and ran really well. I knew we would run well, but I didn’t think we would run this well, so I’m pleasantly surprised.”
The Chargers recorded 50 team points to easily best runner-up Fishers (139) Saturday for Carroll’s fifth straight semi-state title and the 13th in school history. The team was coming off wins at sectional and regional this year.
Rain beat down hard during Saturday’s girls race, as Carroll’s Zoe Duffus kept pace with Bishop Dwenger’s Erin Strzelecki, the runner-up at last year’s semi-state meet. Strzelecki ended up pulling ahead down the final stretch to win in 17:29.4. Duffus was the runner-up less than four seconds back, capitalizing on some extended rest after sitting out the West Noble regional. Duffus’ time of 17:33.1 was nearly half a minute faster than her performance during the Oct. 12 Northrop sectional, which she won.
“(The rain) will affect some runners, but most actually like this because it makes it nice and cool,” Yoder said. “The goal today was to close the gap a little bit. Zoe has been running some killer workouts, running really well, looking good and gaining confidence. I was a little surprised at how close it was, but this is the Zoe we were wanting and expecting to see.”
All six of Carroll’s remaining runners placed in the top 30, including Rayna Fruchey (sixth), Mallory Clements (12th), Ashlyn Minton (16th), Shelby Christman (17th), Brooke Hansen (23rd) and Madalyn Ruch (30th).
Also qualifying for Saturday’s girls state finals were Fishers, Homestead, Hamilton Southeastern and Northridge.
In the boys race, Carroll’s Hayden Mullett and Preston Sloffer closed out their seasons, placing 70th and 124th, respectively, out of 180 runners. Concordia won the title with the help of a championship performance by Reece Gibson, who crossed the finish line in 15:34.3.
The Carroll girls will travel to Terre Haute for the state finals Saturday. The girls race begins at 1:45 p.m. and can be streamed online at IHSAAtv.org. The Chargers will look for a repeat state championship against the best in Indiana.
“It’s hard not to be really confident after today, but Zionsville is really good and Carmel is really good,” Yoder said. “If we run like we did today, we’ll put ourselves in a good position to do well.”
