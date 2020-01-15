Carroll basketball team gets 10th win
The Carroll boys basketball team improved to 10-1 last week, extending its win streak to six.
The Chargers defeated East Noble 60-44 on Saturday. Carroll’s Jalen Jackson and the Knights’ Hayden Jones each scored a game-high 18 points. Jackson also pulled down eight rebounds. Carroll’s Richie Gross, Ryan Preston and Sam Strycker all scored in double digits. Preston made a trio of three-pointers in the win.
Saturday’s home game followed a 60-43 win Friday at Bishop Dwenger. Preston and Jackson each scored 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers each, to lead Carroll’s offense. Strycker added 12. Gross had a team-high six rebounds.
Girls basketball team 1-1 last week
The Carroll girls basketball team went 1-1 on the road Friday and Saturday, moving to 11-5 on the season.
The Chargers defeated Bishop Dwenger 55-48 Friday night. Senior Malia Williams led the team’s scoring with 11 points, including three 3-pointers on 50% shooting from beyond the arc. She was also a perfect two for two from the free throw line.
Saniya Jackson and Olivia Lowery each scored seven points, and Taylor Fordyce made all four of her free throw attempts. Fordyce also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, and Delane Sheets added six steals.
Carroll went on to fall to Penn 62-35. Williams and Jackson each scored six points to lead the Chargers’ offense. Williams had another 50% performance from three. Fordyce had a team-high four rebounds.
The Chargers host Bishop Luers on Friday.
Carroll gymnasts place third at Homestead
The Carroll gymnastics team finished third at the Homestead invitational Saturday, scoring 104.325 points to come in behind runner-up DeKalb (104.625). The host Spartans placed first with 106.05.
The Chargers’ Ella Smith was the champion in the floor exercise with a 9.45. Smith placed third in the all-around. She was followed by McKinley Carroll in fourth all-around.
The Chargers opened their season with a win over Wawasee, 100.675-93.775, despite suffering several injuries ahead of competition. Peelle was first on bars, and Carroll placed first on beam and vault. Smith was the runner up all-around.
Super Chargers finish fifth at New Haven
The Carroll wrestling team placed fifth out of 16 teams during Saturday’s Bill Kerbel Invitational at New Haven High School.
Chargers Bryson Ehle (120), Jared Landez (132) and Sam Gump (285) each finished second in their respective weight class. Landin King, Donnie Hoffman, Isaac Eberhard and Alex Gregory each finished fifth on the afternoon, and Justice Goree placed sixth.
Bobcats defeat Holy Cross
Maple Creek Middle School’s boys basketball teams came back from winter break to defeat Holy Cross last week.
The seventh-grade Bobcats defeated Holy Cross 47-17. Grant Johnson was the leading scorer with 10 points.
The eighth-grade boys improved to 13-1 on the season with a 62-19 win over Holy Cross. All 11 players for the Bobcats scored. Hansen Haffner led all scorers with 14 points. The Bobcats shot 10-of-12 from the free throw line. Ashton Pesetski made six of six. Quinn Miller was the toughness player of the game.
The seventh- grade Lady Bobcats lost a tough one to Holy Cross 29-17. Callie Mitchell led the team in scoring, and Adair Murphy, Katie Bridgwater, Adelle Schlotterback, Lexie Robokoff and Elyse Francher-Donald also contributed.
Maple Creek basketball teams win three on Blackhawk
The Maple Creek Middle School basketball teams won three games against Blackhawk Christian last week.
The seventh-grade Lady Bobcats earned their first victory of 2020, defeating Blackhawk in a huge comeback. The Bobcats were down until the fourth quarter, but secured their win 24-20 with team work and impressive defense. Adair Murphy led the team in both scoring and steals. Elyse Francher-Donald, Lexie Robokoff and Anna Hennings grabbed several rebounds down low.
The seventh-grade boys defeated the Braves 44-38. Jaiyre Sampson led all scorers with 19 points and three clutch free throws at the end of the game.
The eighth-grade boys won a tough road game 52-43. Ashton Pesetski and Hansen Haffner led all scorers with 14 points each. Jaxon Pardon had 11. Grant Peters and Austin Richey had six. Lane Outten had three. Pesetski was 8-of-8 from the free throw line. He was also named the toughness player of the game.
