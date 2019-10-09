HUNTERTOWN — After three years without a sectional title, the Carroll boys tennis team has caught itself a winning streak. The Chargers (18-2) defeated Leo (5-12) Friday for their second trophy in as many years.
“Every team we play, they bring their game, but with Leo it’s special because we always play them in the sectional championship,” Carroll senior Kyle Hoerr said. “It’s just a special feeling to beat your rivals.”
This season’s trophy was Hoerr’s first, as he sat out last year’s postseason tournament with an injury. For the senior, it feels good to know he’ll finish his high school career with a title.
“I didn’t earn it last year like all the other guys, so I feel blessed to win this one,” he said.
Friday’s championship was a clean sweep for the Chargers, who won both their doubles matches and all three singles matches by wide margins.
Freshman Griffin Martin defeated the Lions’ Garrison Miller 6-1, 6-0, and Ethan Koeneman and Hoerr (16-6) defeated Leo’s Isaac Coohon and Will Crawford (6-13) by the same score at one doubles.
Senior Luke Stoffel (17-5) won the top singles spot for Carroll, defeating Leo freshman Aaron Brandenberger (11-8) 6-2, 6-0 for the final point of the evening.
At three singles, junior Josh Jackson bested Leo’s Matthew Boxberger 6-2, 6-2, and Tyler Gibson and Max Carmody handily defeated the Lions’ Alex Cleslinski and Doug Lomont 6-2, 6-1 at two doubles.
“Leo is a good team, but we just executed and it feels good to be in sectionals again,” Gibson, a senior, said. “Senior year, especially, it’s a good win.”
The Chargers made it to Friday’s championship with a 5-0 sweep over Snider on Thursday. The team faced Bishop Dwenger last night — the results of which were too late to publish this week. If they won that match, Carroll will come up against either Homestead or Huntington North.
“It’s going to take our best tennis and our best effort,” Hoerr said. “It’s not just Homestead. Both Dwenger and Homestead are great competitors that we can’t take lightly, so I feel like we just have to be focused and be ready.”
The Spartans are the only team to defeat the Chargers this season — winning 5-0 each time. Last year, they shut out the Chargers to claim the regional trophy.
“Homestead is always the goal because they’re always the top team,” Gibson said. “They’re the only team that has beat us, so it would feel good to get them the last go around.”
