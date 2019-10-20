FORT WAYNE — The Carroll volleyball team’s dominance has now eclipsed a decade at sectionals. The Chargers won both their matches Saturday to claim their 11th straight title at North Side.
“We have good girls that come in every year that want to succeed and live up to the tradition,” Carroll Head Coach Pandy Sinish said. “They have the mindset that they are winners, and they’re always able to pull it out.”
The Chargers came out hot Saturday, handily defeating East Noble in straight sets before downing Northrop 3-0 in the final match of the night. Carroll defeated the Bruins 25-10 in the first set of Saturday’s championship before narrowly coming out ahead in the second 25-23. The Chargers sealed the win with a 25-12 third set.
“Northrop came back and gave us a bit of a run for our money — made us work hard,” Sinish said. “They played a lot of great defense against us, and luckily we were able to settle back in and fight through it. We have been battle tested this year with a lot of those tough situations, and I think that’s built us up mentally.”
Kaley Matney and Hadley Powers each picked up eight kills against Northrop. Drezdan Ginder racked up seven aces, Ella Bolinger had 12 digs, and Taya Haffner dished out 27 assists while also blocking four Bruin attempts.
The last time the two teams met, the Chargers also came away with a shutout win, 25-12, 25-9, 25-19.
“We were very confident that we could compete against all the teams that we saw, we made sure we were prepared and knew their tendencies, but at the same time we said as long as we play our style of game it really doesn’t matter what they throw at us,” Sinish said. “We control the ball on our side, and they have to catch up with us.”
The Chargers will head into the Noblesville regional with a 20-13 record. The team is set to face McCutcheon (31-1) Saturday at 10 a.m. The Mavericks have ranked as high as No. 3 in the state among 4A teams.
“We have to be defensive minded — ready to dig everything,” Sinish said. “Nothing hits. I don’t care how big and strong and powerful you are, we’re going to be there to dig it back and put it back in your face.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.