Charger gymnasts defeat Northrop
The Carroll gymnastics team defeated Northrop 103.15-96.70 Jan. 29.
Chargers claimed first place in all four events. McKinley Carroll led the way with first-place performances in the vault (8.95), balance beam (9.4) and floor (8.925). Fellow team captain Kylie Goetz placed first on the upright bars with an 8.85.
Carroll was the Chargers’ only all-around gymnast at the meet, claiming first overall with 34.425 points.
Lady Bobcats
fall in final games
Maple Creek Middle School’s seventh-grade girls basketball team ended its season Jan. 29 with a tough loss against Summit Middle School, 33-20.
The eighth-grade Bobcats lost to rival Carroll Middle School. Grace Peterson had her best game all season with eight points and six blocks. Marybeth Hall also chipped in six points. Hannah McCutcheon led the team’s rebounding efforts with five, while Abby Linder played strong backcourt defense.
Bobcats 3-1
against Panthers
Maple Creek Middle School’s boys basketball teams faced St. Vincent on Jan. 23, picking up a pair of wins.
The seventh-grade bobcats finished their regular season with a 31-22 win over the Panthers. Grant Johnson led all scorers with eight points. Tyler Morris had seven, Braden Tubbs had six, Jaiyre Sampson had five, Cole Hanas had three and Paxton Crane had two.
The eighth-grade boys won their game 58-10, finishing the regular season with an 18-1 record. Austin Richey led all scorers with 12 points. Jaxon Pardon, Hansen Haffner and Will Rudolph each scored eight. Also scoring were Grant Peters (seven), Ashton Pesetski (six), Quinn Miller (five), and Lane Outten and Christian Stenger (two).
Maple Creek’s seventh-grade girls finished their regular season with a 30-21 win over the Panthers on Jan. 28. Adair Murphy led a team scoring effort with 11 points. Callie Mitchell and Elyse Francher-Donald also contributed. Lexie Robokoff grabbed a team-high seven boards.
The eighth-grade girls fell short 33-24. The Bobcats’ Jaidyn Fuller led all scorers with 11 points. Marybeth Hall added six points, and Addison Hupe also chipped in three points.
Bobcats lose three against Edgewood
Maple Creek Middle School’s basketball teams played Edgewood Jan. 22. The eighth-grade boys picked up the Bobcats’ one win, defeating the Tigers 61-32.
The Bobcats were up by just five at the half, but brought strong defense in the third quarter that led to transition layups. Jaxon Pardon led all scorers with 26 points. Hansen Haffner had 19, Grant Peters had eight, Christian Stenger had four, Ethan Springer had three and Ashton Pesetski had two.
The seventh-grade boys fell to the Tigers 44-33. Despite fighting a cold, Jaiyre Sampson scored 15 points. The team started slow, but a couple hustle plays got them back into the game, starting with Paxton Crane diving for loose balls to get the Bobcats back on track.
Maple Creek’s seventh-grade Lady Bobcats lost a tough one to the Tigers. Elyse Francher-Donald led the team in scoring and rebounds. Callie Mitchell contributed points as well and led the team with three steals. The team also shot well from the free throw line.
The eighth-grade girls fell short despite a close first half. Jaidyn Fuller led all scorers with eight points, and Jordyn Fuller, Marybeth Hall and Grace Peterson each added two points. Peterson also led the team with six rebounds. Abby Linder led the defense.
