HUNTERTOWN — After Carroll defeated Snider in this year’s Summit Athletic Conference Holiday Tournament championship, the Chargers’ head coach, Marty Beasley, predicted the Panthers could win the matchup nine out of 10 times if the two outfits had that many meetings. Friday’s matchup between the two conference leaders indicated much more even odds.
It came down to the wire Friday, Carroll down by one with eight seconds left. In the end, the Chargers couldn’t convert.
“Coach was saying that we worked too hard for this every day in practice, coming in every single day, working as hard as we do,” Snider senior Dillon Duff said. “We deserved this game.”
Duff scored the final bucket of the night, earning the Panthers a 56-55 win in a fourth quarter that was sure to be a heartbreaker for one side.
The Chargers took an early lead in the first eight minutes of the game off a pair of 3-pointers by senior Ray Vollmer. Vollmer scored the first six of Carroll’s nine first-quarter points. Sophomore Jalen Jackson tacked on a bucket to put the Chargers up 8-2 before Snider took off on an 8-0 run. A buzzer-beating field goal by sophomore Karson Jenkins gave the Panthers a 12-9 lead at the end of the quarter.
Snider outscored Carroll 21-12 in the second quarter, beginning with a 7-0 run that included five straight points by Jenkins. The 5-foot-3 sophomore scored a pair of threes in the quarter, adding to a 10-point first half.
Things took an ugly turn for Carroll late in the first half when senior Richie Gross went down with a tweaked ankle. The Chargers were further stalled by early foul trouble from Vollmer and Jackson, who sat out the majority of the second quarter. Snider led 33-23 at the half.
Gross, Vollmer and Jackson all returned to the court after halftime, accounting for all 15 of the Chargers’ points. Carroll came within three points of the Panthers but gave up a 45-38 Snider lead as Jenkins knocked down another pair of threes to guide the away team.
Duff and fellow Panther Michael Eley shared in a 6-point run for the Panthers to start the fourth quarter. It was eventually broken up by a 3-point play from Jackson, who went on to score seven straight points for Carroll to narrow the Panthers’ lead to one. Snider extended the lead at the free throw line, while Vollmer answered with his fourth 3-pointer of the night to make it a 1-point game again. Duff added another bucket to push the Panthers’ lead to three again, before Jackson drew a foul and made both free throws. The 6-foot sophomore drew an offensive foul on Snider’s ensuing possession, and proceeded to drive down court for a deep two and Carroll’s first lead since the first quarter, 55-54.
That wasn’t it for Snider, as Duff’s final bucket of the game took back the lead with eight seconds left. Vollmer took Carroll’s final shot of the night, banking a pull-up jumper off the rim.
“We don’t take losing lightly, and I think this was a game we needed to win, just to get that revenge,” Duff said. “It was a closer game than we wanted, but I think we played well. They played hard too, so it was a fun game.”
The Chargers ended up outscoring the Panthers 17-11 in the near-comeback fourth quarter.
Jackson scored a game-high 21 points, improving on his 20-point performance against the Panthers in December. He also grabbed 11 rebounds to lead all players on the boards. Vollmer had 12 points on the night, compared to his 21 against the Panthers during the holiday tournament championship.
Duff led Snider with 17 points and six rebounds, while Eley and Jenkins each added 16 points.
The Panthers made 18 of 24 shots from the field, compared to Carroll’s 15 of 30. Both teams scored four 3-pointers, though the Chargers did it in half as many shots. The Panthers had eight steals on the night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.