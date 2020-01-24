Daemen College head women's volleyball coach Stephanie Albano announced an addition to her 2020 recruiting class last week as transfer student Jordan Martin joins the fray. Martin, a 5-foot-10 outside hitter, will have three seasons of remaining eligibility for the Wildcats after beginning her collegiate career in the fall at the University of Southern Indiana. Daemen is a private, liberal arts college in Amherst, New York.
"We are excited to welcome Jordan to the team this spring," said Albano, who has led the Wildcats to 73 wins and two NCAA tournament berths in her four seasons at the helm. "Jordan is a great passing outside and brings good court energy that will help our team. We look forward to seeing what she will do on the court, in the classroom and in the community over the course of her career."
Martin appeared in 17 of 30 matches for the USI Screaming Eagles in fall 2019, helping the team to an even 15-15 record. She totaled 24 kills and had a .123 hitting percentage for the season. She attacked at .250 or better in four matches, including Oct. 5 against Southwest Baptist University, totaling five kills in 11 attempts in a 3-0 USI victory. Martin also posted season highs for kills (seven), attempts (22) and blocks (two) in a 3-1 defeat of Ursuline College on Sept. 14.
Before attending USI, Martin was a standout player for Carroll High School. She led the Chargers to three straight sectional championships from 2016 to 2018. As a freshman, she was a member of the Chargers' state runner-up squad. Martin finished her scholastic career with 626 kills and 312 digs, and was a participant in the 2018 Don Shondell East/West All-Star Volleyball Tournament.
In addition to her time with the Chargers, Martin competed as a member of the Summit Volleyball Club.
The signing of Martin comes in addition to a trio of recruits — setter Dunja Masic (McHenry, Illinois), middle blocker Vanessa Kuliga (Glenview, Illinois) and defensive specialist Jasmine Brundage (East Aurora, New York) — whose commitments were announced last month. Martin is the second transfer student-athlete to be added to the Wildcat roster in as many years, joining junior-to-be Hannah McKee (East Highland, California) who became the team's starting setter last fall following her transfer from St. Martin's University in Washington.
Albano continues to hammer midwestern states in her recruiting efforts with Martin being the 10th player from that area for the Wildcats' 2020 roster (five from Illinois, two from Indiana, two from Ohio, one from Michigan).
Daemen is set to return 13 players from its 2019 team that went 16-12 overall and 5-5 in East Coast Conference play, advancing to the semifinal round of the ECC Tournament. Players returning in 2020 accounted for 76% of the team's kills, 98% of the team's assists and 95% of the team's digs in 2019.
