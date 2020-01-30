HUNTERTOWN — Two Carroll athletes signed Thursday to continue their careers at the collegiate level. Peyton Fosnough will play soccer for the Bellarmine University Knights, and football player Layton Mitchell will play at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Peyton Fosnough
Peyton Fosnough is a three-year letter winner at Carroll. Over his three seasons with the Chargers, the team posted a 41-14-9 overall record. In his final two years, the team went 35-6-3, ranking No. 2 in the final coaches’ poll of 2019. Fosnough has been a part of two sectional titles and one regional title.
As a senior, Fosnough contributed 17 goals and nine assists while starting in every game. His 36 career goals is tied for seventh most in school history. He also ranks 10th in career assists (20) and seventh in career points (96).
Fosnough received academic all-state honors following both his junior and senior seasons, in addition to being selected to the all-district team both years. He received first-team all-state honors in 2019 and was named an all-state honorable mention in 2018.
(Playing at Carroll) helped me a ton, not only with becoming a better soccer player but becoming a better person and a better team player, and understanding that it’s a team sport,” Fosnough said. “Sometimes players, no matter how good they are, have to make sacrifices for the team.”
Peyton is the son of Pete and Jody Fosnough. His older sister Nicole earned third-team all-state honors in 2016 while at Carroll, and currently plays at Bethel University. His brother Nathan also played soccer at Carroll.
“I’ve been dreaming about playing Division I soccer since I was a little kid, and it just feels good to finally be able to achieve it,” Fosnough said.
Bellarmine is a Louisville, Kentucky, university whose soccer team recently moved up from Division II. Helping build a top-tier program from the ground level is something Fosnough is looking forward to.
“It’s really exciting,” he said. “I just want to help them in any way I can, and hopefully I can make a big impact and we can be successful right off the bat. Ever since I heard about them and did some research, looked at their team and went out and met the coach, I loved the coach and the relationship I felt with them. The campus is beautiful and the team is really successful.”
Fosnough has played both midfield and forward at Carroll, but he said he’s been recruited as a center back — a position he’s played for his club team.
“I just have to go in there and earn it,” he said. “The play time depends on who earns it, who works for it and who’s playing the best, so hopefully I can get in there, work my butt off and get a chance.
Fosnough plans to study economics.
Layton Mitchell
Ever since he could walk, Layton Mitchell has kept a football nearby.
“My dream has always been to play on Saturday, so this is a dream come true,” the Carroll senior said.
After a lengthy recruiting process, Mitchell will join one of the state’s youngest football programs next year at Indiana Wesleyan.
“I just loved the coaching staff — they made the whole team feel like a family,” he said. “All the players are super tight and super close, and they love playing with each other. The team has not been around for more than two or three years, so their success very early on just proves how good the coaching staff is and the kind of family the team is.”
During the 2019 season, the senior wide receiver caught a team-high 49 passes for 775 yards — the most yards from scrimmage for any Charger all season. He also scored a team-high 11 receiving touchdowns on the season.
Mitchel was named to the 2019 All-SAC second team, as well as the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s academic all-state team.
“Every summer, winter and the whole season, we worked hard every practice, so (the Carroll coaching staff) built that need to continue to work hard to be successful,” Mitchell said. “And they taught us from very early on that if you want to be successful, this is what you need to do and you need to work hard every time you’re out on the field, in the weight room and even in the classroom — because the classroom is more important than what you do on the field, and it gets those schools to look at you.”
In the fall, Mitchell will look to fill a role as an outside receiver early on.
“They have a spot open next year, so the goal for me is to go there and fill that role in my first year,” he said. “They said if I gain 20 pounds this offseason and go there around 180-185, then I should step in at that role and be an every-down player for them. It was a long, stressful process, but I enjoyed every part of it, just going around seeing every campus and visiting all the schools. When I visited IWU, it was just different — it just felt like home.”
Mitchell plans to study exercise science.
