HUNTERTOWN — Friday night was a battle of the tops in SAC boys basketball, leaving Carroll, Homestead, Snider and Bishop Luers locked in a four-way tie for first in regular-season conference games. Luers defeated Carroll 61-50 to end a six-game Charger streak that started at the December holiday tournament at Wayne, and Snider defeated Homestead 53-52 off a buzzer-beating half-court shot by senior Jon Barnes.
Carroll came into Friday’s home game against the Knights with an 11-1 record, but looked uncharacteristically out of sync.
“They were tougher, more determined, more structured and disciplined than we were tonight,” Carroll Head Coach Marty Beasley said. “We were mentally out of it for whatever reason.”
Luers led 22-15 at the end of the first quarter, scoring 15 points from three. The Knights’ Demarcus Hudson scored a trio of 3-pointers in the first eight minutes, while sophomore guard Jalen Jackson led the Chargers with nine points.
“They hit a couple of threes and instead of continuing to guard, we got upset and kind of threw the game plan out the window a little bit and lost our focus,” Beasley said.
The Chargers were scoreless for nearly four minutes to start the second quarter. Junior Cody Burkey finally cut through the silence with the team’s first three of the game. However, it was one of just three Carroll baskets in the quarter, as the Knights took a 33-22 lead at the half.
Luers had an answer for every Carroll bucket in the third quarter, leading by 15 going into the final eight minutes. Sam Strycker scored the Chargers’ final three points of the quarter with an and-1, but Luers’ Naylon Thompson knocked down an equalizing three at the buzzer to hold on to a 15-point lead for the Knights.
Carroll managed to come within 11 points of the Knights in the final quarter, while Luers led by as many as 18. Burkey and senior guard Ray Vollmer each managed to score a three in the final 10 seconds of the game, adding to an eight-point Carroll run — the team’s biggest on the night.
As a team, the Chargers made just 15 of 24 free throw attempts, compared to Luers’ 19 of 23.
“That’s nine points right there that definitely could have been in our favor, but I think it was more that our focus was not there — and that’s odd for this group,” Beasley said. “This group is really competitive and tough, and we were just out of it tonight.”
The Chargers made just a quarter of their 3-point attempts.
Hudson led all players with 19 points on the night, and Thompson added 17. Jackson led Carroll with 14 points, and senior Richie Gross added 13. Strycker had a game-high eight rebounds.
Beasley hopes Friday’s matchup at South Side will be a return to form for his Chargers.
“They have to come and compete every game, they can’t just show up,” he said. “If you’re not ready to compete and you’re playing good guys, you’re going to get beat. Tonight was an example of that.”
The Carroll girls won their half of Friday’s doubleheader against Luers, defeating the Knights 64-56. Malia Williams scored 18 points to lead the Chargers — including five 3-pointers in the first half — and Jasmine Anderson added 10.
The Carroll girls went on to fall to Carmel 61-37 on Saturday. Delane Sheets led the Chargers with nine points. The team also faces South Side on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.