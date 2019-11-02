FORT WAYNE — Before 2018, Carroll had never won a game against Snider, going for nine straight losses in the series. Now, the Chargers have defeated the SAC powerhouse when it mattered most.
“Since our rivalry is so huge, coming off a sectional win means so much more because for these seniors it could have been their last game. We all just fought hard to keep on playing, and that’s what we’re going to keep on doing,” Carroll quarterback Jeff Becker said after Friday night’s sectional semifinal against the Panthers, which Carroll won 42-31 for a chance at the title.
Becker, a sophomore, was on fire Friday, completing 18 of 28 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 32 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and accounted for 356 of the Chargers' 441 total yards of offense.
“Jeff’s a tremendous player and tremendous leader even though he’s a sophomore,” Carroll Head Coach Doug Dinan said. “He brings our offense to another level, but Jeff’s one guy — he can’t do it all by himself. He’s got an offensive line that blocked well in front of him, and receivers that ran routes and made some catches. Collectively, it was a full-team effort on the offensive side, and the defense made some stops when they had to and afforded us the opportunity to kneel there at the end.”
The Chargers got off to their best start of the season Friday, scoring 28 points in the first half to lead Snider by 18.
Snider scored first off a 7-yard completion by Jon Barnes to Alonzo Derrick. Aside from a field goal late in the first quarter, the Panthers didn’t score again until their first drive of the second half.
Becker threw two touchdown passes to Layton Mitchell in the first quarter — a 36-yard completion and a 20-yard completion. He added a 28-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Morrison in the second quarter, and punched one in on the ground from a yard out.
Two of those scoring drives were set up by senior defensive back Lincoln Lantz, who scooped up a Snider fumble in the first quarter and picked off one of Barnes’ passes in the second quarter. Junior defensive back Cade Dinan denied the Panthers a score on the final play of the half, intercepting a 60-yard throw by Barnes in the Chargers’ end zone. Three of Carroll’s four first-half touchdowns followed forced turnovers.
“Our defense played so strong,” Becker said. “We had a lot of points on the board, but after we came off the field they stopped them and got us the ball back, and that’s what got us this win.”
The Panthers put themselves right back in the ball game early in the second half, forcing the Chargers to punt on their first offensive drive. That set up a 55-yard touchdown run by Lenny Bennett. The Panthers forced a Carroll fumble on the Chargers’ ensuing drive, and minutes later the Panthers’ Kameron Trotter scored on a goal-line run to narrow Carroll’s lead to four.
Becker answered with a 24-yard completion to Morrison in the end zone. The Panthers continued to chip away at Carroll’s lead as Bennett rushed for another touchdown late in the third quarter to make it a 4-point game again. The Chargers responded with a five-play drive ending in a 33-yard touchdown pass by Becker to receiver Mason Englert.
Carroll senior Wes Stephens came up with a huge stop on the Panthers’ next offensive outing, sacking Barnes for a loss of five and forcing another Snider punt. The Chargers were forced to punt on the resulting drive, but Carroll’s Craig McGinnis got the ball back with another interception for the Chargers. Carroll running back Evan Harris ran for the final first down of the night, and Becker was able to run out the clock with a couple knees.
“(The coaches) told us we’re not done, we’re going to keep on battling, and we never gave up,” Becker said of the Panthers’ second-half rally.
Friday’s win was the second time Carroll faced Snider this season. When the two teams met Aug. 30, the Panthers came away with a 21-20 win. Snider put an end to Carroll’s season the last two years.
“We took advantage of opportunities and personnel mismatches, Jeff delivered the ball well, the coaching staff did a tremendous job for two weeks planning and the players executed,” Dinan said. “Any time you can create turnovers, it’s huge in a game. It’s momentum changing and drive stalling. Our defense played well.”
Mitchell and Morrison each had two touchdown catches on the night, and Englert grabbed one touchdown while charting a team-high 143 yards on eight of nine targets. Harris grabbed 62 yards to lead Carroll’s rushing effort, and junior Hunter Mertz earned a team-high 12 solo tackles.
The Chargers have a tough challenge ahead in Homestead (10-0), who defeated Carroll 42-15 during the regular season. The Spartans survived in overtime against Noblesville on Friday, winning the matchup 24-21 with a game-winning field goal by Gunnar Fry.
The Spartans will host Carroll at 7 p.m. Friday.
“Everything now is all about momentum — how hard do you want to work, how much do you desire to play and how much do you desire to prepare for your opponent,” Dinan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.