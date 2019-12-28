Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming W and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.