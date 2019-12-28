FORT WAYNE — Five years into the conference, the Carroll boys finally got their Christmas wish. The Chargers defeated No. 2 seed Snider 60-48 in Saturday’s SAC Holiday Tournament championship at Wayne High School to bring home the school’s first tournament title.
“We’ve got a great group of guys,” Carroll Head Coach Marty Beasley said. “They’re so unselfish, they play so hard together — I’m very proud of them. They set out some goals this year and this was one of them, and they weren’t going to be denied tonight.”
The Chargers came into Saturday’s championship the No. 4 seed, knocking off South Side and Northrop — both by double digits.
Snider made it to the final round with a 65-63 win over the reigning champions from Homestead, making a fourth-quarter comeback despite a 26-point performance from the Spartans’ Zak Krueger.
The Panthers led by as many as four points in the first quarter Saturday. Senior Jon Barnes scored six of the team’s 13 points in the first eight minutes, draining a pair of threes. Carroll stayed hot on the trail, scoring eight straight points to close out the quarter with a 16-13 lead.
“I just think it was the fact that they were able to get to the basket, able to penetrate them and get a lot of layups,” Beasley said. “I think our defense was really solid — we didn’t let them get layups — they communicated really well. They’re great kids, they’re winners, they’re competitive. They want to do those little things that teams require to win, and they did them.”
Junior Sam Strycker scored the Chargers’ first five points in the second quarter, including the team’s only 3-pointer of the night. Snider scored nine of its 14 points from beyond the arc, but Carroll had an answer each time.
Snider fouling put Carroll in an early bonus, and the Chargers capitalized with 5-of-6 shooting at the free throw line, including a 4-of-4 performance by senior Ray Vollmer. Carroll led 32-27 at halftime.
For Beasley, the second half was all about staying focused.
“Staying poised was the No. 1 aspect,” Vollmer said. “He was preaching in the locker room to control the game, control the tempo and just get out and run.”
The Chargers outscored Snider 15-12 in the third quarter, leading by as many as nine. Sophomore guard Jalen Jackson finished the quarter with back-to-back buckets to put Carroll up 47-39.
“He’s a competitor — he’s tough,” Beasley said of Jackson. “He wants to be good, and he did what he had to do tonight to get us a victory. He’s a special player for a sophomore. He’s very strong. He’s able to finish inside, he elevates well, he’s a great rebounding guard for a sophomore, especially.”
Jackson led the Chargers to victory in the final eight minutes, scoring seven points to close out the game. The Chargers took their biggest lead at 12 points in the game’s closing minutes.
“The conference is really good,” Beasley said. “I thought we had a really good draw, and we had a day off yesterday that helped us out a little bit. There are some really good teams, really good players. Snider is loaded. They’ve got four guys in the top 50. We just got lucky tonight. We play them again 10 times, and they’ll probably beat us the other nine times.”
Vollmer led all scorers Saturday with 21 points while pulling down six rebounds.
“I got some numbers under my name and it feels great,” the senior guard said. “It was one of our goals from the beginning, so I’m super glad that we accomplished that, and glad that I could do it with all of my teammates. To be able to do it coming in underrated, I feel like it’s a blessing for our team.”
Jackson finished with a double double on the night, scoring 20 points and grabbing 12 boards.
