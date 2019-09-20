FORT WAYNE — Rick Smith, head coach for the Carroll girls soccer team, always expects more out of his players — even when they’re winning. Despite shutting out Northrop 3-0 Thursday, the Chargers left the stadium asking themselves how they can do even better against a team with just four wins in 11 games.
“It was a pretty frustrating game because our ideas were there but we just couldn’t string the passes together,” junior captain Sarah Mullins said.
The Bruins had given up an average of two goals per game at that point, so the No. 14 state-ranked Chargers were still punching above average against one of their sectional opponents.
Sarah Mullins knocked in the first goal of the game, off free kick, in the first half Thursday. Maddy Welker made it two off a pass from Rhya Holliday, and Kelsi Hoot had a deep goal, assisted by Alex Shaw, to round out Carroll’s scoring.
The Northrop win brings Carroll’s season record to 9-3. All three of the team’s losses have come against state-ranked opponents. Of the Chargers’ 12 games so far this season, 10 have been shutouts — eight wins and two losses. That’s a welcome statistic for a team that lost a good chunk of its back line last season.
“A couple of us were a little worried about our defense because not all of our girls have played together back there, but they’ve really stepped up this year,” senior captain Bailee Long said.
Defenders Gabby Siren and Kaitlynn Welker — both seniors — “have really made the back line their own,” Mullins said. “(Northrop) had a couple shots on us, so if it weren’t for our defense and our keeper it could have been a tie game. They’ve done a lot for us this season.”
Seniors Olivia Sloffer and Isabella Witte recorded the shutout in Carroll’s goal Thursday.
The win over the Bruins came days after a trip to Indianapolis, during which the Chargers picked up a 1-0 win over Brebeuf Jesuit who ranks No. 2 in 2A behind Cathedral — the reigning state champions.
“We had a pretty good weekend in Indy, beating Brebeuf. We played really well as a team and knew we had to step it up,” Mullins said.
Sectional tournaments begin the first week of October. Until then, the Chargers will continue to look for ways to capitalize on their strengths.
“We need to pick up our speed of play because we aren’t really playing fast against lower-level teams,” Long said. “I think we need to be tougher too because we keep getting pushed off the ball.”
