FORT WAYNE — Fourteen gymnastics teams competed for the coveted Becky Carter Memorial trophy Saturday at Concordia. Bishop Dwenger walked away with first place on the afternoon, scoring a collective 109.575 and earning the coaches’ vote for the team sportsmanship award.
Emma Doyle led the Saints with a second-place finish in the all-around. Doyle placed sixth in the floor routine (9.125), fourth on the upright bars (8.9), third on vault (9.55) and second on the balance beam (9.6).
The Saints placed three gymnasts in the top seven on the floor, two in the top three on beam, three in the top five on bars and three in the top 10 on vault. Rachel Landstoffer had the team’s best finish in the floor exercise, scoring a 9.3 for fourth overall. She also finished third on the balance beam.
Homestead’s Gianna Zirille was the top all-around gymnast on the afternoon, placing first on the floor (9.575), bars (9.45) and vault (9.75). She also tied teammate Jillian Wohlwend for fifth on the beam. On the vault, the Spartans’ Abigail Mathison scored a 9.3 to tie Concordia’s Regan Twomey for fourth. Nadia Barron scored an 8.5 for the Spartans on bars, finishing sixth in the event. Barron also placed eighth on the balance beam (8.8) and fifth on the floor (9.25). Teammate Kendyl Bond finished eighth in the floor exercise (8.975), and Mathison finished in 10th (8.75).
The Spartans finished second on the afternoon, scoring 108.275 team points.
An injury-ridden Carroll team finished third on the afternoon with 104.275 points. The Chargers’ McKinley Carroll, who sat out most of last season with shoulder issues, placed third all-around, finishing first on the beam (9.65), sixth on vault (9.2), and ninth on bars (8.15) and floor (8.85).
Carroll’s Ella Smith was unable to finish her floor routine Saturday, after going down with an injury in the final event of the day. She still placed in the top 10 in all other events, finishing fourth on beam (9.25), ninth on vault (9.15) and 10th on bars (8.0).
Northrop placed fifth (97.475) at the meet, Concordia placed eighth (89.75) and Snider finished in 11th (84.9). In the all-around, the host Cadets’ Regan Twomey placed fourth and Northrop’s Rebecca Moravec placed seventh.
