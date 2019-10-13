FORT WAYNE — Though the weather was an equalizer across the Summit Athletic Conference on Friday night, Carroll (5-3) proved it could overcome its own personal adversity. The Chargers braved the rain and cold, pulling out a 16-0 win at Concordia despite several injuries forcing the team to look to its bench for support.
“We have at least three starters that are out with injuries, so the adversity was very prevalent, not to mention the rain and the wind,” Carroll Head Coach Doug Dinan said. “That’s what life’s all about — that’s what the kids have to handle. Obviously you’d love to have more points, more scores, but a win’s a win, and in these conditions we’ll take 16-0.”
Junior quarterback Logan Swain took snaps all four quarters in the absence of sophomore Jeff Becker on Friday. Despite the slippery conditions, he completed eight of 17 pass attempts for 53 yards while distributing the ball to four different runners. His longest completion of the night was an 18-yard pass to tight end Eddie Bransfield, who led the Chargers’ receivers with 38 yards on 3-of-6 receiving.
“Logan Swain came in and orchestrated a win, took care of the football and distributed it to the guys he had to,” Dinan said. “That’s what it’s all about — you have to be able to step in when your number’s called and be ready when situations in life are there.”
Of Carroll’s 129 total yards of offense, 76 came from the run game. Running back Luke Carmody rushed 14 times for a game-high 51 yards while the Cadets managed just 21 as a team. Junior Hunter Mertz ran in both of Carroll’s touchdowns on the night — both in the second half — and kicker Trevor Horton nailed a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter.
The Chargers’ defense had a strong showing Friday as well. Craig McGinnis and Wes Stephens each had a sack on the night, and Stephens made three stops for a loss of yards. Starting secondaries Lincoln Lantz and Ray Vollmer each grabbed an interception in the win, and sophomore Ethan Beaupre, filling in at safety, grabbed his first pick of the season as well.
“There were some guys that stepped up and played, and Ethan Beaupre is one of those guys,” Dinan said. “He’s coming in playing the rover, playing the boundary safety, and did a nice job tonight.”
The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced sectional pairings on Sunday. Carroll drew Snider (6-2) with a potential championship matchup against either Homestead (8-0) or Noblesville (1-7).
Carroll’s last meeting with Snider was on Aug. 30. The Panthers won that game 21-20.
“We’ve got to be good next week, roll into the bye week and be better,” Dinan said.
