HUNTERTOWN — Rayna Fruchey doesn’t come from a military family, but when it came time to choose a college, the Air Force Academy was where she saw herself being the most involved.
“It’s just a big jump for me,” the Carroll senior said. “I was looking at other colleges, and I kept thinking ‘What else is there to do?’ I feel like there’s so much keeping you busy at the Air Force Academy. We all do everything together, and there’s such a sense of community there.”
Fruchey signed to continue her track and cross country career Nov. 13.
“I’m really excited to be a part of the Air Force Academy,” she said. “I’ve met the girls and I’ve been there and I know what it’s like, and I can just picture myself being there. I think it will make me a better person.”
Fruchey will leave high school this year a two-time state champion. She was part of Carroll’s 2018 and 2019 championship teams, for which she placed sixth and 19th, respectively, at the state finals. In 2017, she placed 63rd overall to help the Chargers earn a runner-up finish at state. During last year’s track season, Fruchey was the sectional runner-up in the 1,600-meter run.
“It’s great that I’m able to continue my career. I love running, and I’m excited to see where it takes me,” Fruchey said.
One thing she’s looking forward to is running in the high elevation of Colorado Springs.
“It’s part of the reason why I chose the Air Force Academy over the other academies,” Fruchey said. “It will help me improve my athletic performance.”
Fruchey plans on majoring in foreign studies with a focus on Asia, as well as political science.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.