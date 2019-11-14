HUNTERTOWN — After a rocky year, everything seems to be falling into place for Colin Diehm. The junior pitcher from Carroll signed to continue his baseball career at Texas Tech University on Nov. 13, despite seeing limited time in his high school career so far due to injuries
“It feels good to finally get some of that weight off my shoulders and be able to call myself a Red Raider,” the 6-foot, 7-inch southpaw said. “It’s definitely a great program, the coaching staff down there is great, and I just really love it down there. Everybody is welcoming and there’s a real family environment.”
College recruiters haven’t had much exposure to Diehm in his 2-year high school career. He has pitched just over 11 innings, striking out 17 batters while maintaining a 1-0 record.
Outside of those performances, injuries have been the story for Diehm. Despite undergoing a recent knee surgery, he was high atop Texas Tech’s radar.
“They had kind of seen me a lot before I had the big knee surgery, but after that they’ve seen quite a bit in the fall and said I still looked good and everything,” he said. “That’s one of the main reasons I chose that school is I knew they would have my back even if something like a big knee surgery happened to me.”
The Red Raiders are on a bit of a hot streak, posting winning records in six out of seven seasons under Head Coach Tim Tadlock, who took over in 2013. Texas Tech has been the Big 12 champion three out of the past four years.
“The Big 12 is a great conference,” Diehm said. “I’m pretty excited.”
Diehm still has two seasons of high school baseball ahead of him. Now that he’s healthy, he hopes to further prove what he brings to the game.
“I usually bring a competitiveness to the mound,” he said. “I bring a good environment out there, and I think the guys around me get pretty pumped up when I go out to the mound, so I’m pretty excited to be coming out this spring with some of my guys that I haven’t played with since sophomore and freshman year.”
Diehm said he is leaning toward studying business, but he is still undecided.
