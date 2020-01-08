Twelve sectionals, four regionals, a semi-state, state runner-up and state championship — as well as numerous record-breaking moments — highlighted Carroll’s 2019 sports campaigns. Here is an overview of the Chargers’ accomplishments last year.
Baseball
The Carroll baseball team won its second straight sectional championship in 2019. The Chargers defeated Logansport in the first round of the Lafayette Jefferson Regional, before falling to Hamilton Southeastern 6-1 in the championship.
“We all wanted to win, but they played hard,” Carroll Head Coach Dave Ginder said. “We had opportunities, put pressure on them. We didn’t make a couple plays, we didn’t come up with a big hit, but I felt like we had runners and opportunities. We got beat by a very good baseball team, so I didn’t feel like we lost it — they just beat us tonight in a good baseball game.”
The Chargers finished their season with a 23-9 record.
Boys basketball
The 2018-19 Carroll boys basketball team took an early out at the DeKalb sectional, falling to Northrop 41-31 — but not before claiming a share of the regular-season SAC title for the second year in a row, alongside Homestead and Northrop. All three teams went 8-2 in conference play. Carroll had a 15-8 overall record.
“We had a really good year, and I think we’ve done a lot of great things,” Carroll Head Coach Marty Beasley said. “Our kids have been incredible. Those five seniors have done a lot for our program and you don’t make or break a season on one game.”
Senior Dan McKeeman left his mark on the program, breaking two school records last year — most 3-pointers made in a single game (nine) and most 3-pointers made in a season (69)
Girls basketball
During its 2018-19 campaign, the Carroll girls basketball team went 14-10, continuing a sectional streak that began in 2017. The Chargers knocked off Northrop 61-48 in the sectional championship after defeating Snider and East Noble.
“It feels great beating a talented team, an athletic team, a team that had a great inside game that gave us problems,” Head Coach Mark Redding said.
Carroll fell to eventual state champs Hamilton Southeastern 59-34 in the opening round of the Kokomo regional.
Cross Country
It was a banner year for the Carroll girls cross country team. The Chargers won their second ever state championship, following up their 2018 win at the state finals.
“I knew if we ran what we were capable of, we would walk away with the trophy,” Head Coach Phil Yoder said. “It was just as good as the last time. It’s always special since each group of kids is different.”
Junior Zoe Duffus was a 2019 sectional champion and placed sixth at the state finals. Rayna Fruchey posted the school’s seventh fastest run in her senior season.
The Carroll boys placed fourth at sectional and sixth at regional.
Football
The Carroll football team had a strong sectional run in 2019, defeating Snider in the postseason for the first time. Unfortunately, an undefeated Homestead team stood in the Chargers’ way of the title.
“(The coaches) told us we’re not done, we’re going to keep on battling, and we never gave up,” quarterback Jeff Becker said.
The Chargers fell to Homestead 38-14 in the sectional championship, finishing their season with a 7-4 record — their best since 2015.
Boys golf
The Carroll boys golf team grabbed its 11th sectional title in 2019, shooting a collective 300 to defeat the reigning champions from DeKalb by just four strokes. Freshman Cam GeRue was the individual medalist, shooting a 71 at Noble Hawk Golf Links.
The Chargers closed out their season with a ninth-place finish at the Plymouth regional.
“I’m disappointed this season came to an end, but I’m a little more excited with what’s going to come for the next few years,” Head Coach Justin Shippy said. “The future looks bright — I think you’ll see a more determined squad right from the get go.”
Girls golf
The Carroll girls golf team came up five strokes shy of a 2019 regional qualification. The Chargers shot a 360 to place fourth at the East Noble sectional.
The Chargers finished their season with a 7-3 record in dual matches.
“They had a great season — they’re a great group of girls — and they’re looking forward to next year,” Head Coach Bryan Koehlinger said. “I’ve got a bunch of others that are right there as well, so I’m looking forward to another competitive year with competition amongst the girls. There’s a lot of them that are getting better and better.”
Gymnastics
The Carroll gymnastics team had a record year in 2019, placing second at the state finals for the first time ever and winning its second straight regional.
Senior Ashelynn Steinke had an exciting finale to her high school career, placing first all around at the state finals.
“I cannot describe the happiness that came over me — I’ve never felt that way in my life,” Steinke said. “I have been working my butt off all my life for something big, and it’s finally here.”
Boys soccer
The Carroll boys soccer team’s 2019 season was a triumph for all involved.
The Chargers won their second straight sectional title, eventually falling to Noblesville at the Kokomo regional championship. The Chargers finished their season with an 18-3-1 record.
As a team, the Chargers set four school records — most wins in a season (18), most consecutive wins (10), most regular-season wins (14) and most shutouts in a season (15). Goalkeeper Logan Gonzalez set two individual school records — most shutouts in a season (15) and fewest average goals allowed (0.337).
“I’ve never seen anything like this for a high school team,” Senior Peyton Fosnough said. “Even last year I thought that our depth was really strong, but this year there’s been a lot of guys from the bench that have stepped up and helped this team.
Girls soccer
The Carroll girls soccer team continued its seven-year sectional streak last year, winning in straight shutouts while outscoring opponents 11-0 at East Noble.
“Every year we win, it’s always special,” junior captain Sarah Mullins said. “We never take it for granted, and the seniors wanted to make sure they kept the legacy going.”
The Chargers went on to fall to Noblesville in the Logansport regional. The team finished its season with a 14-5 record.
Softball
Although they were short of a postseason title, the Carroll softball team had its best season since 2014, finishing with a 16-9 record.
“They set the bar extremely high, so it’s only going to get better from here,” Head Coach Cassie Antos said. “It feels like we’re getting better and better every year come sectional time. Seeing the talent coming up and how the girls are working hard, and seniors are taking those leadership roles, I think that brought us together and gave us success as well.”
The Chargers fell to eventual state runners-up Leo, while the junior varsity team indicated good things to come, finishing their season with a 17-1 overall record.
Swim and dive
Carroll’s swim and dive teams continued to have success in 2019.
The Charger boys earned their first sectional win since 2015, while the girls finished second at South Side.
“It was kind of upsetting in the way that I was able to see them win it and then those three years we couldn’t bring home the title because Homestead is just a great team,” senior Noah Yarian said of the boys’ sectional win over Homestead. “They have a lot of great guys and they were always able to find the edge on us, but finally after all these years it feels amazing to be able to bring a sectional trophy back to our school. It’s an indescribable feeling, really.”
The Carroll boys went on to place third at the state finals, earning three runner-up finishes and one championship. Junior Tristan DeWitt was the state champion in the 100-yard butterfly, touching the wall in 47.53 seconds to improve his own school record. He was also the runner-up in the 200-yard individual medley, swimming a 1:47.27 to beat another one of his own Carroll records. Yarian was the runner-up in the 100-yard backstroke, and senior Jack McCurdy finished out his high school campaign with a runner-up finish in the 100-yard breaststroke.
DeWitt, Yarian, McCurdy and Luke Lawson also set a new school record in the 200-yard medley relay (1:31:1) last year.
The Carroll girls also finished third at the state finals. Junior Mallory Jackson was the champion in the 100-yard backstroke, and Mya VanderHagen, Teagen Moon, Mya DeWitt and Jackson were runners-up in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays. The foursome set a new school record in the 200 free relay (1:34.38), while Jackson beat the previous 100-yard backstroke record (54.32 seconds).
Boys tennis
The Carroll boys tennis team continued the postseason success it began in 2018, winning its second straight sectional title last year.
The Chargers defeated 12 ranked opponents throughout the season, garnering an 18-3 record. All three of the Chargers’ losses came against Homestead, who ended their season at regional.
“The guys played well,” Carroll Head Coach Kyle Stoffel said. “Losing to the No. 2 team in the state — there’s no dishonor in that.”
Girls tennis
The Carroll girls tennis team has seen success all through the past decade, and 2019 was no different.
The Chargers extended their sectional title streak to eight and their regional streak to four. The team finished the season with a 17-4 record, falling to Cathedral for the second year in a row at semi-state.
The team graduated four varsity seniors.
“What more can you say about them — the hundreds of thousands of hours they put in on the tennis court, the triple-digit number of tournaments they’ve played, a lot of them since sixth grade or starting at my tennis camp in elementary,” Head Coach Kyle Stoffel said. “They’ve put the program on their shoulders and really carried it these past four years.”
Track and field
The Carroll track teams had plenty of depth last year, and it led the girls to an 11th-place finish at state. Senior Meagan Hathaway had her final championship performance with the Chargers, placing first in the 3,200-meter run. She also set a new school record in the event (10:30.83), while Zoe Duffus broke Carroll’s record in the 1600-meter run (4:55.95).
The Carroll boys team won its eighth sectional title in a row with seven championship finishes, including first-place performances by Jarod Brock, Cole Powers, Draven Thompson, Chris Flick and Aaron Jacquay.
Volleyball
The Carroll volleyball team continued its tradition of winning in 2019, claiming its 11th straight sectional crown.
“We have good girls that come in every year that want to succeed and live up to the tradition,” Carroll Head Coach Pandy Sinish said. “They have the mindset that they are winners, and they’re always able to pull it out.”
The team’s season ended against McCutcheon at the Noblesville regional. The Chargers had a 20-14 record.
Junior Taya Haffner extended her school record for most career assists last year while also breaking Carroll’s record for most assists in a single match (56).
Wrestling
Carroll’s wrestling team continued to justify being nicknamed the Super Chargers last year. The team claimed its ninth straight sectional title and seventh straight regional.
Senior Ethan Hicks was a semi-state champion at 152 pounds, winning all four of his matches with pins.
“I’ve been working toward having achievements like this my whole life,” Hicks said.
Senior Owen Krider and junior Scottie Saylor were state qualifiers as well.
