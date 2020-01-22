Bobcats shut out Garrett
Maple Creek Middle School’s basketball teams each defeated Garrett on Jan. 15.
The seventh-grade Lady Bobcats won their game 40-5. Scoring was a team effort, with Adair Murphy leading the pack with 16 points. Callie Mitchell followed with 10. Hannah Saleh and Anna Hennings had stops left and right.
The eighth-grade girls earned a 54-30 win over the Locomotives. On offense, Marybeth Hall led the team with 14 points. Jaidyn Fuller had a breakout game, bringing the hype and adding 10 points. Hannah McCutcheon added the muscle and focus along with eight points. Bella Geaugh and Addison Hupe rebounded and added four points each. Jordyn Fuller and Haylee Hoch led the defense and each added six points.
The seventh-grade boys had a 49-point win. Reece Vollmer led the team with 17 points and zero technicals. Jaiyre Sampson also added 15 points.
The eighth-grade boys improved to 15-1 on the year. The team led by only five points at half but ended up going on a rally in the third to win by 30 points, 54-24. The Bobcats gave up only five points in the second half. Hansen Haffner and Jaxon Pardon led all scorers, while Christian Stenger won the toughness player of the game.
Bobcats split wins against Lakeview
The Maple Creek Middle School boys basketball teams went 1-1 against Lakeview on Jan. 16.
The seventh-graders lost their game, while the eighth-grade team improved to 16-1 with a 49-16 victory.
Hansen Haffner led all scorers with 24 points. Christian Stenger had eight points and five steals while also winning the toughness player of the game.
NACS girls teams split wins
Maple Creek’s seventh-grade girls basketball team defeated Carroll Middle School 23-13 Jan. 16. Gabby Knapke contributed many steals for the team, leading to strong offensive finishes.
The eighth-grade Bobcats fell short. Marybeth Hall played strong defense while scoring seven points. Jaidyn Fuller led the team with 15 points. Jordyn Fuller knocked down a 3-pointer to keep the game close.
