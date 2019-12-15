COLUMBIA CITY — "I have a lot of great memories here."
For the last time, Carroll head coach Marty Beasley walked off the court at the Donald S. Weeks Gymnasium in Columbia City with a victory, defeating Columbia City 51-44 in a competitive game.
Beasley, a 1989 graduate of Columbia City and former assistant boys coach under Chris Benedict in the 1990s, has been head coach at Carroll for 15 years.
"It's been a great place. I've played here, I've coached here — I've always enjoyed this gymnasium," Beasley said. "A new school and gym is well overdue. I'm glad they're finally getting it, and hopefully they will have great traditions in the new gym."
Construction is nearing completion on a new Columbia City High School, set to open August 2020. The current building will be raised and turned into park space.
Beasley's Chargers used their high-pressure defense to nearly take Columbia City standout Mitchell Wilson out of the offensive mix in the first half. Wilson — who averages more than 20 points per game — only managed two points and two field goal attempts in the entire first half.
"I thought Mitch did a really good job of not forcing the issue — being patient and letting the game come to him," Columbia City coach Brett Eberly said.
Though Wilson wasn't putting points on the board, he did record seven rebounds and several assists in the first half.
Even without Wilson scoring, Columbia City managed an 8-7 lead that lasted until the last two minutes of the first quarter, when Carroll's Cody Burkley hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Chargers a 13-8 lead going into the second quarter.
It was a battle of the defenses in the second quarter, with only three total field goals between the two teams.
Columbia City held Carroll scoreless for the first three minutes of the quarter until Sam Strycker hit a pair of free throws to make the score 15-12. Wilson answered with his lone bucket of the half, then Columbia City's Hale Jordan made a free throw to tie the score at 15.
That was the last time the score would be tied, as Carroll ended the half with an 18-15 lead and Columbia City was never able to come back.
Charger Jalen Jackson opened the half with a bucket to put Carroll up 20-15. A 5-0 run by Columbia City narrowed Carroll's lead to two, but the Eagles couldn't come any closer to the Carroll lead, as the Chargers went up 34-27 with two minutes left in the third after a 3-pointer by Richie Gross, two field goals by Strycker and another basket by Jackson.
Columbia City's Max Bedwell made a free throw in the last 10 seconds to make the score 34-28 going into the final quarter.
Columbia City came within five points at the 5:14 mark after a three-point play by Wilson, but for every basket Columbia City scored, Carroll had an answer.
Jackson scored nine of his 17 points in the quarter, including key free throws that made the game unreachable by the Eagles in the final minutes.
Columbia City came within three points two times in the last minute of the game. The Eagles were forced to foul, and Carroll stepped up to the challenge, going 6-for-6 from the charity stripe in the last 55 seconds of the game — two by Ryan Preston and four from Jackson.
"We just couldn't get that one miss on a free throw to get the chance to tie it up," Eberly said. "I'm proud of our guys' effort and how they competed for the whole 32 minutes."
Jackson led the Chargers with 17 points, followed by Strycker with 12, Burkley with nine and Preston with five.
Gross and Stryker tallied eight rebounds apiece. Six of Stryker's rebounds were offensive, giving Carroll multiple second chances to score.
Despite not scoring much in the first half, Wilson led Columbia City with 15 points, followed by Michael Sievers with 10 and Max Bedwell with nine. Wilson led the Eagles in rebounds with nine and Greg Bolt tallied six.
Beasley said he was proud of his team for hitting free throws down the stretch, but hoped that the game wouldn't have been so close at the end.
"Mitchell got away from us," he said.
Beasley said the team struggled with playing back-to-back games, as the Chargers hosted Concordia the night prior after a nearly two-week break in Carroll's schedule.
The Friday and Saturday wins moved Carroll's record to 3-0 while Columbia City falls to 1-4 on the season.
"We still have a lot of season left — we just have to keep our nose to the grindstone," Eberly said.
