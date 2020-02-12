HUNTERTOWN — The Carroll wrestling team took second place behind Garrett for the second week in row Saturday, scoring 100 points to the Railroaders’ 106.5 at the Chargers’ home regional.
Three Chargers topped the podium Saturday.
Junior Luke Schwehn (24-12) followed up his 2020 sectional championship with a first-place finish at 182 pounds, defeating New Haven’s Jacob Saylor by 9-2 decision in the final round. Junior Matt Lepper improved to 35-2 on the season with a 5-2 championship win over Concordia’s Cooper Harris at 195 pounds. Junior Reeve Muncie (35-2) rounded out the Chargers’ first-place wrestlers with a 1:56 pin over Leo’s Tom Busch in the 285-pound championship match.
Carroll’s Ben Sloffer (25-10) and Evan Ulrick (28-10) also qualified for Saturday’s semi-state, placing third at 113 pounds and second at 145 pounds, respectively.
The Railroaders also collected three championships on the afternoon at 170, 113 and 106.
Snider placed third with 92 points. The Panthers’ Beau Humphrey (25-2) won the 126-pound championship. Also moving on to semi-state are Snider’s Tavian Rucklos (21-12) at 170, Jacob Kreager (21-3) at 160, Elijah Talamantez (10-12) at 145, Hayden Tippmann (16-12) at 138, Reakus Shelton (30-6) at 132 pounds and Brady Ester (29-7) at 120.
New Haven will host Saturday’s semi-state at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Wrestling begins at 8:30 a.m.
