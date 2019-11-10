COLUMBIA CITY — It took Carroll's girls basketball players three quarters to find their groove in Saturday's season opener at Columbia City, but once it did, there was no stopping them.
The Chargers posted a 39-point fourth quarter to come away with a 74-64 win over the Eagles. The team had a 20-7 deficit at the end of the first quarter, 37-25 at halftime and trailed by as many as 18 points in the third quarter before going on its 39-12 fourth-quarter run.
"I couldn't believe we scored 39 points in the fourth quarter," Carroll Head Coach Mark Redding said.
The game got off to an ugly start for the Chargers, who accumulated five fouls just 2.5 minutes into the game and seven before the end of the quarter.
"We were gambling and not disciplined — trying to do too much," Redding said.
Meanwhile, Columbia City's offense was on fire, leading 11-2 at the 4:42 mark, and finishing the quarter with its 20-7 advantage — nine of those points coming from Eagle Grace Schrader, who led the Eagles with 19 points.
The momentum shifted at the start of the second quarter, as Carroll rattled off nine unanswered points in about one minute, thanks to steals and offensive rebounds by the Chargers.
The teams played an even game for much of the second quarter, and the Chargers came within one point of Columbia City, 25-24, with 3:38 left in the half, before the hosts went on a 12-1 run — four 3-pointers — to lead 37-25 at halftime.
The Eagles stretched their lead even further in the third quarter, taking a 48-30 advantage with 3:46 on the clock thanks to six points from sophomore Bekah Marshall and another from Brayden Lickey and Anna Schrader.
Carroll gained some ground before the end of the third, trailing by 13, 54-41, going into the last eight minutes.
That's when the tables turned for Columbia City. Lowery, a 6-foot-1 powerhouse in the post, used her size and physicality to draw fouls on Columbia City — putting several key players into foul trouble.
"Olivia did a great job posting up and getting us to the foul line," Redding said.
Columbia City had no answer for Lowery, who quickly flipped the switch on the Eagles' foul situation.
"Our post players had no way to defend her," Columbia City Head Coach Amy Shearer said. "It's hard to defend when you have someone who has completely outsized your forwards and they're constantly backing them down. There's not a lot we can do with that."
By the end of the game, four Columbia City players fouled out, three of which were starters. With two seniors injured and a short bench, the Eagles quickly faded and Carroll took over.
"Our depth was the big difference — our athletic ability and speed caught up to them," Redding said.
Columbia City, on the other hand, was forced to put players on the floor with little or no varsity experience.
"We had kids out there with no varsity experience playing significant minutes — being thrown into the fire against Carroll for their first game," Shearer said. "We had kids in foul trouble and fatigued players because there were no subs because of foul trouble."
Grace Schrader connected with a pair of free throws at the 7:17 mark, but Columbia City went almost four minutes without scoring. Carroll, on the other hand, went on a scoring barrage, chipping away at Columbia City's advantage and eventually taking a 59-58 lead after Jackson scored back-to-back baskets with 3:03 left in the game.
"Once we started playing defense like we were capable, the game went the other way," Redding said. "I was not paying attention to the board, then I looked up and realized, 'Hey, we're in this.'"
Jackson, a 5-foot-11 freshman, made a large impact both offensively and defensively, and played a significant role in the fourth-quarter momentum shift.
"Saniya came in and gave us a spark," Redding said. "Her length, her speed, her basketball IQ — that gave us the extra player we needed."
The game saw seven lead changes between 3:03 and 1:27 when Carroll took the lead for good, finishing off the game by shooting 7-for-8 from the free-throw line to win 74-64.
"I think our defense wore them down and we got to the foul line," Redding said.
"As you get fatigued, that's when mistakes set in," Shearer said. "We handled the pressure fine for three quarters and then we made some bad decisions — too many."
Jackson, a freshman, scored an impressive 12 points in the fourth quarter and made a large defensive impact after she came into the game in the second half. She finished the contest with 14 points, six rebounds and 8-for-10 free throw shooting.
Olivia Hoeppner scored 14 points and played nearly the entire 32 minutes.
"She really was the reason why our girls were doing what they were doing. Her leadership was the difference," Redding said.
Emily Parrett and Taylor Fordyce tallied 12 points apiece for Carroll.
Columbia City was led by Schrader's 19 points, followed by 13 from Marshall and nine from Olivia Shearer — all 3-pointers.
"I thought we played really well for three quarters, but three quarters isn't a full ballgame," coach Shearer said.
Both teams found themselves in foul trouble, as Carroll ended the game with 28 team fouls and Columbia City had 27.
The Charger defense forced 32 Columbia City turnovers, including 20 steals, and the offense gave up 21 turnovers and 12 Columbia City steals.
Carroll out-rebounded Columbia City 29-26.
Coach Shearer expects injured seniors Gabby Fry and Carly Mabie to return at some point this season.
"They'll be back, we're just not sure on the timetable," Shearer said.
The Chargers play next at Leo on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
Columbia City traveled to West Noble on Tuesday and is at Whitko for the Whitley County rivalry game on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
