INDIANAPOLIS — The Fort Wayne Swim Team competed in the National Club Swimming Association Summer National Meet the weekend of Aug. 10, posting several outstanding finishes.
Competing for FORT were: Tristan DeWitt, Mya DeWitt, Jack McCurdy, Noah Yarian, Chandler Lipp, Mallory Jackson, Laura Wright and Sarah Platt. More than 95 teams and 875 swimmers from across the country participated at the meet. The Fort Wayne team ended up in 13th place overall and seventh place in the men’s teams — the highest of any Indiana team.
The highlight of the meet for Fort Wayne was Carroll High School swimmer Tristan DeWitt achieving two Olympic trials qualifying times, one in the 100-meter breaststroke and another in the 200-meter breaststroke. DeWitt was less than a second off the qualifying time in two other events — the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley — as were Yarian (100 backstroke) and Mya DeWitt (100 backstroke).
Tristan DeWitt also won the meet’s Male High Point Award, was the champion in the 200 breaststroke, and placed second in the 50 fly, 100 fly and 100 breaststroke. Yarian was the runner-up in the 50 back and was also on the runner-up men's 200 medley relay team alongside McCurdy, Tristan Dewitt and Lipp.
The Olympic Swimming Trials are June 20-27, 2020.
