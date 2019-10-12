WATERLOO — It’s hard to believe the Carroll boys soccer team struggled to score just two years ago. After last week’s sectional tournament, 2017 seems like ancient history — even to players still in the league.
“Teams are looking at us thinking ‘They went from doing pretty bad two years ago to going all the way to semi-state’ and they’re coming for us. We can’t wait,” senior Chris Gerken said after the Chargers secured a seat in the Kokomo regional bracket Saturday.
Scoring was no issue for Carroll last week, as the Chargers outscored their opponents 17-0 across three games in the DeKalb sectional. Saturday’s championship game against Northrop was a 3-0 shutout for Carroll and the team’s second straight title win.
Carroll came in the easy favorite Saturday, sporting a 17-2-1 record and a No. 2 state rank. When the Chargers faced Northrop during the regular season, they came away with a 4-0 win, but they didn’t break away nearly as fast this time around.
Gerken knocked in the first goal of the game with an easy lob over the Bruins’ keeper off a throw-in by Chase Hartzog about 13 minutes into the first half. The scoring then stopped until there were less than 20 minutes left to play.
“You have to respect the opponent,” senior captain Peyton Fosnough said. “We knew that was a good team out there and they had good players. The first half, it was 1-0 — it was a close game — and even at the beginning of the second half we were dominating, but they definitely got their chances.”
Fosnough headed in the team’s second goal off a corner kick by fellow captain Sam Michaels with 18 minutes left to play. At that point, the underclassmen got a piece of the action, ending with another assist from the corner — this time by midfielder Nick Harding — and the finisher by sophomore Evan Jester.
“I’ve never seen anything like this for a high school team,” Fosnough said. “Even last year I thought that our depth was really strong, but this year there’s been a lot of guys from the bench that have stepped up and helped this team. You saw it in the second half: Once some of our subs came in, that’s when we started scoring some goals so that’s a really important part of our team.”
Fosnough led the Carroll attack with five goals last week, including a hat trick in the team’s 10-0 blowout over DeKalb on Oct. 7. Hartzog scored four goals across the three-game tournament, Gerken had three, and four more players rounded out the team’s scoring — Jester, Eric Hull, Camryn Ryan and Elvis Nwosu.
“We’ve just been working really hard, the last half of the season especially. We knew how much this meant to us and we knew that if we didn’t let them score on us, we could do the job at the other end and put some away,” Fosnough said. “If we play the way that we’ve been playing, I really don’t think there’s a team that can beat us, but we have to stay consistent.”
Saturday’s championship win earned Carroll a first-round regional matchup against Homestead, who the Chargers defeated 4-1 in September. For Michaels, no matter what the odds are, the key is to never get complacent.
“We can lose to anyone in this tournament — we’re not guaranteed to win — so we have to come out and play every game,” the senior captain said. “We want to do just as good and better than last year. We want to come out, win that state title for our team and take it home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.