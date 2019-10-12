FORT WAYNE — There isn’t a high school athlete in Fort Wayne who was alive the last time Carroll’s girls cross country team didn’t bring home a sectional title — and an end to the Chargers’ reign seems nowhere in sight.
The Carroll girls raced to their 20th straight crown at Northrop on Saturday, scoring 25 team points to handily defeat runner-up Homestead (67).
Junior Zoe Duffus led the Chargers with the second sectional win of her high school career Saturday, crossing the finish line in 18:08.7, outpacing runner-up Ellie Cates of Concordia by nearly 13 seconds. Carroll’s remaining scorers all finished in the top nine, including Rayna Fruchey (third), Mallory Clements (sixth), Ashlyn Minton (seventh), Shelby Christman (eighth) and Madalyn Ruch (ninth). Freshman Paige Hout also turned in a PR Saturday, finishing 38th out of 79 runners at the meet.
The Carroll boys also earned a regional qualification Saturday, placing fourth out of 12 teams with 120 points. Concordia was the overall winner with 34 points, followed by Homestead in second (39) and Columbia City in third (87).
Sophomore Preston Sloffer paced the Carroll boys with a 12th-place finish in 16:42.2, followed by Hayden Mullett (19th), Wyatt Schroeder (25th), Ian Gongwer (29th), Robert Lohman (35th), Philip Hockema (39th) and Tim DeRose (52nd).
Concordia’s Reece Gibson was the overall winner in the boys race, crossing the finish line in 15:58.3.
Carroll will compete in the West Noble Regional beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
