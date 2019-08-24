Boys soccer team defeats Cathedral
The No. 8 Carroll boys soccer team defeated Indianapolis Cathedral 3-0 on Saturday.
Michael Frank scored Carroll’s first goal, at the 60-minute mark, and senior captain Peyton Fosnough added two more second-half goals to seal the win. Fosnough and Chris Gerken each had an assist in the game.
The Chargers took 11 shots on goal, and keeper Logan Gonzalez had two saves.
On Aug. 20, the Chargers tied West Noble (No. 14 in 2A) 1-1. Gerken had Carroll’s one goal, and Gonzalez collected two saves.
Girls soccer team goes 2-1 at St. Joe invite
The No. 17 Carroll girls soccer team went 2-0 at the South Bend St. Joseph Indian Invite on Saturday.
The Chargers opened with a 3-1 loss to the host Indians (No. 10 in 3A). Sophomore Maddy Welker scored Carroll’s one goal.
The Chargers kicked off Saturday action with a 2-0 win over Munster. Sarah Mullins and Liz Knorr each had a goal, and Ella Theard earned an assist.
Carroll finished the afternoon with a 2-0 victory over Lake Central. Welker led the Chargers’ offense with a goal and an assist. Knorr scored Carroll’s other goal, and Sarah Hauser had an assist.
Carroll girls win Huntington North race
The Carroll girls cross country team won Saturday’s Huntington North Invite, scoring 48 points to easily fend off runner-up Bishop Dwenger (84). The Carroll boys placed seventh in a 17-team field.
Zoe Duffus led the Charger girls with a runner-up finish in 18:32.3, followed by Rayna Fruchey (fourth), Mallory Clements (sixth), Ashlyn Minton (eighth), Madalyn Ruch (28th), Shelby Christman (33rd) and Elizabeth LaLonde (55th). Bishop Dwenger’s Erin Strzelecki was the overall winner of the girls race, finishing in 17:35.5.
In the boys race, Hayden Mullett led the Chargers with a 20th-place finish, followed by Robert Lohman (24th), Tim DeRose (40th), Ian Gongwer (42nd), Wyatt Schroeder (50th), Preston Sloffer (57th) and Cole Hockema (64th). Concordia’s Reece Gibson was the champion, crossing the finish line in 15:38.6.
Girls golf team falls to Homestead
The Carroll girls golf team fell to Homestead 149-186 on Thursday.
Elizabeth Kindler led the Chargers with a 41 in nine holes at Autumn Ridge. Also golfing for Carroll were Melissa Francis (46), Graham Ruselink (47), Tiffany Chin (52) and Grace Kadziolka (54).
The Spartans’ Madi Dabagia, Morgan Dabagia and Simone Senk led the field with a 37 each.
Boys tennis blanks Snider
The Carroll boys tennis team defeated Snider 5-0 Thursday.
All three singles matches were 6-0, 6-0 wins for the Chargers’ Luke Stoffel, Griffin Martin and Josh Jackson.
Tyler Gibson and Max Carmody won their doubles match 6-0, 6-0 as well, and the Chargers’ Kyle Hoerr and Ethan Koeneman won their doubles match 6-2, 6-1.
Thursday’s win boosted the Chargers to 3-0 on the season, following shutouts over Concordia and Leo.
Carroll volleyball goes 2-2 at Penn
The Carroll volleyball team finished the day with a pair of wins and losses at Saturday’s Penn Invite.
The Chargers opened with a 25-21, 25-13 loss to the host team before dropping another one against Munster (25-22, 18-25, 15-10).
The team got back on track with a two-set win over Bishop Noll (25-14, 30-28). The Chargers closed out the tournament with a 25-20, 25-19 victory over Andrean.
