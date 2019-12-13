HUNTERTOWN — Three Carroll athletes, all in different sports, signed Thursday to continue their careers in college.
Megan Driver
Volleyball player Megan Driver signed with North Central College in Illinois last week.
“The campus is absolutely beautiful,” the Carroll senior said. “It’s right by Chicago in downtown Naperville, which is an amazing place to live — it’s family friendly. And, the coaches are amazing. They have a really great atmosphere of family — that’s the biggest factor for me.”
Driver, a 5-foot-11 middle hitter for the Chargers, had her best season yet in 2019, nearly tripling her kill count from the previous two years. Thursday’s signing was a dream come true for Driver, who said she has wanted to play at the collegiate level since she started playing volleyball at 11 years old.
“The coaches told me that I would be helping the offense as a middle, and I’m known as being a high-energy person and having great spirit on the court, so I’m really excited to bring that spirit, energy and aggression onto the court at NCC,” she said.
Driver has seen successful Carroll seasons all four years in high school. The Chargers have won 11 straight sectional titles.
“It gives me the adversity and belief that I can go far,” Driver said of her experience at Carroll.
Driver plans to study exercise science with plans to go into physical therapy.
Chris Gerken
Soccer player Chris Gerken joined in Manchester University’s tradition of signing Carroll athletes last week. Gerken, a senior, will suit up with the Spartans in 2020.
“I’ve been waiting for it my whole life,” Gerken said. “Freshman year, I made myself a goal that I would commit to college, and now that the day has come I can’t believe it actually happened.”
Gerken, the son of Jon and Jennie Gerken, will be the fifth Carroll alumnus to play at Manchester, including 2019 seniors Max and Alex Baker.
“It’s not that far from home, and a bunch of Carroll kids I’ve talked to — like Max and Alex that are both seniors there — were helping me prepare for this moment,” Gerken said.
A 2-year letter winner, Gerken helped the Chargers post a 35-6-3 overall record through his junior and senior years. The team was ranked No. 2 in the final 2019 ISCA 3A coaches poll. During his senior year, Gerken collected seven goals and seven assists while starting every game. During his high school career, the program earned two sectional titles and a regional crown.
Gerken has gotten to know Manchester Head Coach Corey Brueggeman through his involvement in club ball, and he looks forward to continuing that relationship.
“He kept in contact with me, and I just felt like it was close to home, a good college, and figured I would give it a shot,” Gerken said. “I’m a diverse player, and they’re graduating nine seniors so I’m going to be an attacking midfielder down there. You have to be able to run everywhere, do everything you can to help the team, and he just sees that in me.”
Gerken plans to study marketing and sports management.
Kylie Barcelona
Track and field athlete Kylie Barcelona will suit up for the University of Saint Francis next year. Barcelona signed with the Cougars Thursday.
“I really like the program, I really like the coaches and I’m just really excited for next year,” she said. “Their main focus is academics and they want us to get the best grades we possibly can. Athletics is second for them, but it’s also really important for them too.”
Barcelona previously had hopes of playing hockey in college. Although she initially ran track on the side, it has become her full-time sport. She has run relays and competed in the long jump for Carroll.
“We had a new coach last year and he showed us his style of jumping, so hopefully I can bring that to (Saint Francis) next year,” she said.
Barcelona is especially looking forward to staying close to home.
“I got a new puppy and he has some issues with me leaving, so it’s going to be nice staying with him,” she laughed.
Barcelona plans to study digital design.
