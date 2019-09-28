FORT WAYNE — It took them a while to find their rhythm, but the Chargers eventually made it out of South Side with a win Saturday, after Friday night thunderstorms brought football to a halt across northeast Indiana.
The Chargers scored just one touchdown in the first half before churning out 20 points in the final two quarters to defeat the Archers 27-6.
“I think our focus was poor at the beginning,” Carroll Head Coach Doug Dinan said. “You can attribute that to a multitude of things and there’s no justification, but we didn’t play at the level we were supposed to in the first half.”
Carroll’s first touchdown of the game came by way of an 8-yard carry by Jeff Becker, after two of the sophomore quarterback’s first four drives resulted in interceptions.
Becker carried the momentum into the second half, rushing for another touchdown in the third quarter on a 4-yard gain. Becker followed up with a 5-yard touchdown completion to receiver Ray Vollmer. Hunter Mertz had the final score of the afternoon on a 5-yard carry in the fourth quarter.
“In the second half, I think we played faster, we moved the ball better and took care of the ball better offensively,” Dinan said. “Defensively, we gave up a couple big plays, but overall the defense played really hard.”
South Side’s only touchdown of the game came on the biggest play of the afternoon — a 70-yard pass by Demere Clark to Davonte Alford. Clark completed 11 of 21 pass attempts for 184 yards and a pair of interceptions, while Alford racked up 123 yards on two of three targets.
Becker completed 17 of 30 pass attempts for 186 yards, and junior Logan Swain tacked on 31 passing yards on a 50% performance in the final quarter. Senior Layton Mitchell had another big game with 143 receiving yards on 8-of-11 receiving, including a 45-yard catch in the win.
Running back Evan Harris grabbed 120 rushing yards on 16 touches before the Chargers’ starters were pulled out in the fourth quarter.
Carroll’s Lincoln Lantz and Tucker Steely each had an interception in the win, and Steely blocked the Archers’ extra point attempt in the third quarter. Matthew Ottenweller had pair of sacks, and Andrew Murray added a third. Hunter Mertz had a team-high six solo tackles, one of which was for a loss of yards. Meanwhile, Becker was tackled six times in the backfield.
“South Side played hard, but we’ve got to concentrate and play better football all four quarters,” Dinan said. “We didn’t do that tonight, but we’ll be better next week.”
Dinan expects his team to be better prepared mentally when it hosts an undefeated Homestead team on Friday.
“It’s a big game to be up for and it’s easy to prepare in terms of mindset, so that’s the exciting thing,” Dinan said.
The Spartans improved to 6-0 with a 47-21 win at North Side over the weekend. The Chargers will come in with a 4-2 record with losses to Snider and Bishop Dwenger.
“Offensively, Homestead has a lot of weapons — they throw it well and run it well,” Dinan said. “They’ve got big receivers and they run to the football well defensively. (Linebacker Camden Rogers) is one of the best in the conference, and we have to be physical upfront, we’ve got to defend the run and defend the pass and keep them out of the end zone — that’s the main deal. They’ve put up a lot of points all season long.”
