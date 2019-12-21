HUNTERTOWN — Even when they’re just having some holiday fun, the Carroll swim teams aren’t shy about winning — while breaking some records in the process.
Both Carroll’s boys and girls teams won their home invite Saturday, the Charger girls leading the way with a combined 1,368 points.
“We come into this meet just wanting to have fun before going into the next two weeks of hard, serious training, but there were a few meet records that some of the kids were trying to beat, and they got,” Carroll Head Coach John Gibson said.
Senior Tristan DeWitt, an Indiana commit, had a big afternoon Saturday, breaking the Carroll record in the boys 200-yard freestyle. He finished in 1:43.06 to beat the previous record set by Brian Niebuhr in 2014 by six hundredths of a second. DeWitt was also the champion in the 100-yard backstroke, and the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays alongside Chandler Lipp, Dorian Raedisch and Christian Cseri.
Other champions in boys events were Lipp, Cseri, Bryan Lower and Luke Lawson in the 200-yard medley relay; Adam McCurdy in the 200-yard individual medley; Cseri in the 50-yard freestyle; Lipp in the 100-yard freestyle; and Owen Dankert in the 500-yard freestyle.
Carroll’s girls team saw first-place finishes in all but two of their events. Mya DeWitt was part of four of the team’s nine championship finishes. She was the champion in the 100-yard freestyle; the 200-yard medley relay with Mallory Jackson, Teagen Moon and Natalie Marshall; the 200-yard freestyle relay with Shelby Douglas, Mya Vanderhagen and Lexi Jankowski; and the 400-yard freestyle relay VanderHagen, Jankowski and Maddie Ritzert.
“We haven’t raced for about two weeks, so it was good for us to race some people, and we try to set up some relays to have competition amongst ourselves,” Gibson said.
Senior Veronica Lantz won two individual events — the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard butterfly. Jackson won the 100-yard backstroke, VanderHagen won the 200-yard freestyle, Lauren Crews won the 500-yard freestyle, and Jankowski won the 50-yard freestyle.
“I thought overall we swam pretty well,” Gibson said. “We definitely had a few kids with some really good swims.”
The Chargers will compete in their first meet on the road Friday when they travel to North Central.
