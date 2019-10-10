HUNTERTOWN — At the beginning of their 2019 season, Carroll’s tennis players were almost certain they’d see Homestead not once, not twice, but three times. Though their final effort against the Spartans was Carroll’s best so far, it wasn’t enough to topple the No. 2 team in the state.
The Chargers were on the losing side of a third shutout against the Spartans during their Oct. 9 home regional championship, making Homestead the only team to defeat Carroll this season.
“We were trying to better what we did in the past, and arguably we did,” Carroll Head Coach Kyle Stoffel said. “If you took the two matches together and put the best result on paper at each position, we pretty well did that today. I’m not super excited and happy about an 0-5, but at the same time the guys played well. Losing to the No. 2 team in the state — there’s no dishonor in that.”
Compared to the Chargers’ Sept. 17 regular-season meeting with Homestead, last week’s regional championship was a nine-game improvement for Carroll, with all three of the Chargers’ singles players netting three more points than their previous effort.
Carroll’s Luke Stoffel (17-5) came within arm’s reach of the Spartans’ top singles player, Daniel Gilbert (18-3), dropping the first set 7-5 before falling 6-1 in the second. Freshman Griffin Martin lost his match to Homestead’s Andrew Meier 6-2, 6-1, and junior Josh Jackson held on for the longest match of the night, eventually falling 6-3, 6-3 to the Spartans’ Thaddeus Dressel.
Carroll’s one doubles duo of Kyle Hoerr and Ethan Koeneman (16-6) saw a one-game improvement, but ultimately dropped their match against Homestead’s Tim Steiner and Bryant Zitlaw (16-2) in two sets, 6-2, 6-3. At two doubles, Carroll’s Max Carmody and Tyler Gibson fell to Landon Sather and Will Grinsfelder 6-2, 6-2.
“(Carroll) has had a great program year after year after year, but I kept looking at the (schedule) and we beat them 5-0 and beat them 5-0, so I thought we should be OK today, but they’re 14- to 18-year-old kids so you never know,” Homestead Head Coach Kerry Mumma said. “We took care of business and won all five matches in straight sets so I’m happy with their performance.”
The Chargers made it to last week’s regional championship with a 3-2 win over Bishop Dwenger Oct. 8, scoring points at two singles, three singles and two doubles.
While Homestead represents Carroll’s entire loss column this season, the No. 7 Chargers managed to knock off 12 other ranked opponents this year. The team finished its season with a 17-3 record, claiming its second straight sectional — showcasing the hard work this year’s players put in both on the high school courts and in the offseason, Stoffel said.
“We knew we couldn’t come in cold,” Stoffel said. “They’re all tournament players, especially Luke (Stoffel) and Kyle (Hoerr). Part of the legacy is the other guys have seen the work that has to be done to get to this point — the tournaments that are put in during the offseason, the lessons, the constant play, the work ethic it takes to be that good. It’s not something you’re born with.”
