INDIANAPOLIS — The Carroll girls swim team finished fifth at the state finals Saturday at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. The Chargers scored 155 points to top all Fort Wayne-area teams at the meet.
Carroll returned home with five runner-up finishes Saturday.
Teagen Moon finished second in the 100-yard butterfly (54.72), and Mya DeWitt finished second in the 100-yard backstroke (53.79).
Carroll also placed second in three relays. DeWitt, Mallory Jackson, Moon and Natalie Marshal finished second in the 200-yard medley relay (1:43.38); DeWitt, Mya VanderHagen, Alexis Jankowsi and Moon finished second on the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:33.86); and DeWitt, VanderHagen, Jackson and Moon finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay, setting a new school record of 3:26.26.
Jackson also finished seventh in the 200-yard individual medley, Jankowski placed 11th in the 50-yard freestyle and VanderHagen placed 16th in the 100-yard butterfly.
