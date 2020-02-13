HUNTERTOWN — As a freshman, Melissa Francis didn’t picture herself playing sports in college, but that all changed a couple years ago when she decided to return to competitive golf. On Thursday, the hard work paid off when the Carroll senior put pen to paper to sign with the University of Saint Francis.
“If you asked me four years ago, I don’t think I would have said I would be signing to play golf,” Francis said. “I wasn’t a big golfer — it was for fun — but two years ago I started playing again, and then I realized it was something that I wanted to do in college. I’m so glad that (Head Coach Corey Potts) asked me to sign with Saint Francis and I get to go to such a great college.”
It’s been a short high school journey, but Francis has packed a lot of training into a narrow window of time.
“I used to spend three days a week, and then I started interning with my personal coach, Albert Jennings … and I’m still willing to do the work because I have a ton to learn, a ton to hone in on and focus on,” she said.
Francis joined the Carroll girls golf team as a junior in 2018. As a senior last year, she finished her season with a 91 at Cobblestone Golf Course during the 2019 East Noble sectional. The Chargers placed fourth overall that year.
“I love golfing at Carroll,” Francis said. “The girls here are great, Coach Koehlinger is amazing, and it’s just a positive environment and really great to be around all these amazing golfers.”
Francis initially hadn’t planned to stay in Fort Wayne after graduation, but a visit to the Cougars’ campus changed her mind.
“This was a perfect place for me — the class size, what they had to offer,” she said. “It was just everything I needed.”
When it comes to golf, Francis said she brings a strong mental game.
“Things don’t really throw me off, and that’s pretty important in golf,” she said. “… I still have room for improvement, but the hard work and dedication is there so I have that for motivating the other girls.”
In the classroom, Francis plans to pursue a degree in pre-medicine.
