HUNTERTOWN — “He’s a sophomore” was the chant of the night. Every time quarterback Jeff Becker moved the chains on Northrop, Carroll’s homecoming crowd reminded the Bruins of his age — though he performed like a much more storied player.
Becker threw for four touchdowns Friday, leading the Chargers to a 42-7 win that would have been a shutout if not for a last-minute touchdown by the Bruins.
“We gave our student section a show, and that’s what it’s all about,” Becker said.
The sophomore quarterback got the scoring started for Carroll with a touchdown run to cap the Chargers’ first drive of the night.
Layton Mitchell was Becker’s go-to in the red zone Friday. The senior receiver grabbed three receptions — each one for a touchdown. He now averages two touchdowns per game.
Junior receiver Mason Englert also caught a touchdown pass on the night — a 14-yard reception in the second quarter to contribute to a 28-point first half.
Becker completed 12 of 23 pass attempts for 98 yards, distributing the ball to five different targets.
“We all have a great relationship,” Becker said. “We do stuff outside of football and we’re all friends. There’s no division between us and it really helps us in a game situation.”
Becker also led the Chargers’ run game, covering 96 yards on 14 carries. Running back Evan Harris rushed 12 times for 77 yards, and he and Becker each had a team-high 21-yard run and five first downs in the win.
Carroll’s defense was a force to be reckoned with as well. The Chargers forced five Northrop fumbles on the night, recovering four, and linebacker Tucker Steely returned one 10 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Carroll’s secondaries picked off the Bruins’ Dylan Hoot and Issa Tchari once each, with interceptions by Cade Dinan (his third on the season) and Ray Vollmer. Larry Sible led the tackling effort, picking up six solos on the night — three of which cost the Bruins yardage, including one sack.
The Bruins’ only touchdown on the night came from a 9-yard run by Tchari with 1:21 left on the clock following a 62-yard gain by running back Damarious Cowen.
Opponents have averaged less than seven points against the Chargers so far this season.
“When the offense doesn’t execute, the defense comes out and they have our backs,” Becker said. “We’re not worried when the defense comes on because they’re as strong as they are.”
At 3-1, Carroll has already amassed as many wins in four games as it did all last season. The Chargers will be tested on the road Friday when they face Bishop Dwenger (3-1). The Saints are coming off their first loss of the season after falling to Homestead 17-15 last week.
“Last year was just an off season,” Becker said. “Now we’re 3-1 and we’re just going to keep on moving — we’re not going to settle.”
