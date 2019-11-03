TERRE HAUTE — Carroll lost two of the best runners in the state in Meagan Hathaway and Abby Green last year, but their successors have proved that the talent pool is still as deep as ever. After going undefeated in the regular season, the Carroll girls cross country team made a case for its No. 1 state rank, claiming its second straight state title Saturday.
“Losing Abby and Meagan is obviously a huge blow to any team. They helped develop the program a little more and showed the girls what they can get when you work hard. Even though they’re gone, their impact was still there, and this group of girls wanted to let people know that it wasn’t just Abby and Meagan last year. They wanted to leave their mark on the program as well,” Carroll Head Coach Phil Yoder said.
The Chargers mustered their second win over No. 2 Zionsville on Saturday, besting the runner-up Eagles 101-143.
“I knew if we ran what we were capable of, we would walk away with the trophy,” Yoder said. “It was just as good as the last time. It’s always special since each group of kids is different.”
The Chargers were led by junior Zoe Duffus, who crossed the finish line in 18:17 for sixth place. Duffus was one of three all-state Chargers, joining senior Rayna Fruchey (19th) and fellow junior Ashlyn Minton (25th) in the honor. Mallory Clements closed out her senior season with a 32nd-place finish, posting her best time on the La Vern Gibson Championship Course.
“On a great day we could have four (all-states), but it was a good day,” Yoder said. “The three all-state runners raced well, and Mallory was right there too — it was the best state meet she’s had.”
Rounding out the Chargers’ lineup were Shelby Christman (75th), Madalyn Ruch (78th) and Brooke Hansen (84th).
“I’m just happy we could bring back another championship to Carroll, and excited to be a part of the Carroll family,” Yoder said. “It’s good for a whole school when a team does well.”
Carroll was one of many Fort Wayne-area schools to see success Saturday. Bishop Dwenger’s Erin Strzelecki was the individual champion in the girls race, finishing in 17:22.9 — nearly 22 seconds faster than runner-up Annalyssa Crain of Edgewood. Concordia Lutheran won the boys race, defeating Carmel 93-112, and the Cadets’ Reece Gibson finished fifth overall.
