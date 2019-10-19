HUNTERTOWN — If you ask Carroll Head Coach Doug Dinan about underrated football teams in the SAC, the Wayne Generals are sure to come up. At 0-9 on the season, they’re still giving teams a run for their money — Carroll included.
“I’ve known (Head Coach Derrick Moore) a long time — we go way back — and he’s a good guy,” Dinan said after Friday’s season closer at Carroll. “Their record is not indicative of the quality of their team and the players they have. (Running back Keshaun Fields) was an absolute beast tonight. He’s tough to tackle and made big plays. The quarterback threw the ball around a lot better than what we’ve seen in the past, and they played physical up front. They’re a good football team.”
The Generals denied Carroll any touchdowns through the first quarter of play Friday and came within a point of the Chargers in the second half before giving up a touchdown reception to Carroll’s Tyler Morrison in the game’s final minutes. The Chargers came away with a 20-12 win for their second victory in a row. The team closed out its regular season with a 6-3 record.
“It’s a tough conference,” Dinan said. “Look at the way North Side has come on — they’re playing good football. … The conference is very tough, and within the state that’s the thing that’s always a little bit disappointing is there’s a lot of great teams and they don’t all get the respect they deserve.”
Carroll quarterback Jeff Becker returned from an injury Friday after sitting out the team’s Oct. 11 matchup at Concordia. Becker completed 16 of 32 pass attempts for 179 yards while rushing for 42. Running back Evan Harris also returned to the mix to put up 87 yards on the ground.
“It feels great (being back),” Harris said. “Jeff’s a great athlete. He can run, he can throw, he can do it all, and we have a great offensive line. They worked their tails off all week and all season, and they put it all on the line for me and Jeff out here, so all the credit goes to them.”
Carroll was forced to punt six times Friday, and their first two scores were field goals by senior Trevor Horton — the first from 30 yards and the second from 33.
“Trevor is a tremendous kicker, a tremendous punter, and those six points were all on him,” Dinan said. “If he’s not making field goals, we’re at zero.”
Wayne answered with its first touchdown of the night on an 80-yard run by Fields, but the Generals’ extra point kick was blocked. Eddie Bransfield scored Carroll’s first touchdown on a 12-yard reception to close out the first half. Wayne came out hot in the third quarter with another big run — this time scoring on a 65-yard run by Shawn Collins. Morrison’s touchdown reception in the fourth was set up by a 30-yard catch by Layton Mitchell on the Chargers’ second to last drive of the night.
Boden Hite led Carroll’s receivers with 61 yards on seven of 14 receptions. On the defensive side, Larry Sible and Wes Stephens each had a sack.
“(Wayne is) a very well coached team and they have some great athletes, but it’s nice to come out with a win because going into sectionals this will really push us and energize us the next two weeks,” Harris said.
The Chargers have this week off before taking on Snider at the Panthers’ home sectional Nov. 1. The Panthers are coming off a 35-0 win over Bishop Luers, closing out their season at 7-2.
Health will be key for Carroll, as the coaching staff expects all its starters to be back in the mix.
“The bye week is going to be good, and throughout this next week we should have everyone cleared, but these past two weeks have been tough,” Dinan said. “You go against Homestead in that week 7 game and you have guys dinged up. Hopefully we’re getting healthy and we’re on the rise moving forward.”
