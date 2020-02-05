HUNTERTOWN — If any win could be called a team effort, it was the Carroll girls basketball team’s 63-34 regular-season endnote Friday over Snider. The Chargers’ entire varsity lineup contributed to the scoring — a total of 14 players adding to the scoreboard.
“Going into this year, that was our strength,” Carroll Head Coach Mark Redding said. “We knew we had people who could score and contribute so you can’t focus on one person or shut down one or two people.”
In a display of unselfishness, no Carroll player scored in double digits Friday, and eight Chargers contributed on boards, pulling down 29 rebounds as a unit. Seniors Olivia Hoeppner and Malia Williams, and freshman Taylor Fordyce, each scored a team-high eight points on the night. The trio also accounted for four of the team’s seven assists.
It was a proud night for Hoeppner in particular, as she competed in her first game since December after sitting out much of the season due to illness. Junior Emily Parrett, who has played through an injury much of the season, also added five points, three rebounds and five steals in the win.
“It was obvious when Emily and Olivia weren’t playing that we needed people to step up, and Malia, Delane (Sheets), (Saniya and Nevaeh Jackson), and Taylor all stepped up really well,” Redding said. “That just carries over to when they are playing.”
Carroll led by 12 at the end of the first quarter. Three different Chargers — Parrett, Fordyce and sophomore Brooke Pocock — knocked down a 3-pointer in the first eight minutes, contributing nine of the team’s 22 points.
Williams hit the team’s fourth 3-pointer to start the second quarter, starting the momentum that led to a 35-20 lead at halftime.
Snider scored just one field goal in the third quarter, while Hoeppner led the Chargers at the free throw line with a perfect 4 of 4 to put Carroll up 51-26 going into the final quarter.
Carroll’s Olivia Lowery, a 6-foot-1 forward, scored four straight points to open the final eight minutes of play, leading the Chargers to a 12-point quarter. Freshman Kayla Gibbs also came off the bench to score the Chargers’ final three of the night.
The team made seven baskets from beyond the arc Friday. Sheets led the defensive effort with six steals, and Lowery pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
Friday’s win boosted Carroll to a 15-6 finish to the regular season. The team finished 8-1 in conference play.
“This will help Olivia get her legs back under her, and it was good for Emily to get some game time too, but it’s mostly to get a lot of these girls some confidence going into next week,” Redding said. “We’ve had some girls who were struggling, so we wanted to make sure we finished up strong and had everybody at least have something positive coming out of this game.”
The Chargers drew a bye in the first round of the East Noble sectional. The team will face the winner of Snider (5-17) vs. East Noble (9-15), which was played last night. Carroll’s semifinal game is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. The championship game will take place Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
“I’ve been coaching for a long time, and I’ve been on both sides where you’re the best team and you end up not winning it, or you’re not the best team and you win,” Redding said. “When it comes to sectionals, you just don’t know. We’ve got three or four girls who have varsity experience and have been at sectionals, but we’ve got a lot that don’t.”
