FORT WAYNE — Carroll football coach Doug Dinan knew his team had to match the physicality of Dwenger's defense coming into the newly constructed Shields Field on Friday night — and that’s exactly what Carroll did. Unfortunately, the Chargers’ offense had its lowest scoring effort of the season so far, resulting in a 10-3 loss.
“When you play the likes of Dwenger, Snider and Homestead, it’s always going to be a tough, physical game, so the defense has to be key — you have to make stops — and the offense has to take care of the football and put it in the house when we’re down in the red zone,” Dinan said.
It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Saints finally pulled away, nabbing the first and only touchdown of the night after a controversial call gave Dwenger a fresh set of downs in the red on an 8-yard pass by quarterback Brenden Lytle to Patrick Finley. After picking up another first at the 7-yard line, the Saints finally punched it in on another fourth-down try off a 2-yard carry by Hayden Ellinger.
The Chargers had one last chance to push it to overtime with just 1:45 left to play — and they nearly did. Carroll started its final drive of the night at its own 21-yard line and pushed the ball 56 yards to Dwenger’s 15 on a slew of passes by quarterback Jeff Becker. In his last four plays of the night, Becker looked to receivers in the end zone, but all four attempts resulted in incompletions.
The first half saw much more stagnant offensive play. Dwenger’s first four drives ended in turnovers, until the Saints finally took a 3-point lead off a 39-yard field goal by Joe Bulenda in the final play of the half.
Carroll kicker Trevor Horton had his first try in the second half, making a 41-yard field goal with 5:38 left in the third quarter. Horton would try again later in the quarter, but his attempt was blocked by the Saints’ Howie Steele to keep it a tie game.
“(At halftime), we discussed the level of execution that we had to be at,” Dinan said. “We were right there at 3-0 at half, and we just had to go out and perform.”
The Saints outmuscled Carroll on the attack with 296 total yards of offense to the Chargers’ 199. However, Becker had a game-high 188 passing yards, completing 13 of 30 attempts. Layton Mitchell — who averaged a pair of touchdowns through the Chargers’ first four games this season — led Carroll’s receivers with 59 yards in a 3-of-9 performance.
The Chargers put up just 11 total rushing yards the whole night, while the Saints’ Louis Tippmann racked up 108 on 17 carries.
Hunter Mertz had a team-high 12 solo tackles — two for a loss of yards — to lead Carroll’s defense, and Ray Vollmer grabbed a pick in the loss. Matthew Ottenweller and Craig McGinnis each recorded a sack. Becker was sacked three times and threw an interception in the second quarter, leading to Dwenger's one and only field goal.
“Our kids competed at the highest level that they could for the entire game,” Dinan said. “There was never a moment where we quit, where we relented — we played hard. They’re a good football team and it took right up until the end for them to win. All we can ask is that our guys play at that high level.”
The Chargers dropped to 3-2 in conference play following Friday’s loss. The team will face a South Side (1-4) team coming off its first win of the season Friday, before taking on the undefeated Homestead Spartans who beat Snider 49-36 Friday.
“We’re not looking ahead to Homestead,” Dinan said. “All of our preparation has to be for South Side High School. We have to be better every week. If we want to play for championships, we have to be at that high level every week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.