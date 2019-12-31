FORT WAYNE — The Carroll girls basketball team found a way to exploit weaknesses in Northrop’s defense earlier this season, but the Bruins came prepared this time. Northrop gave Carroll an early out Friday in the SAC Holiday Tournament quarterfinals, defeating the Chargers 52-35.
“We’ve been trying to beat Carroll for a while now, so it’s good we got to beat them and move on for a potential championship,” Northrop Head Coach Rashida Muhammad said. “That’s what you want.”
In total, the Chargers scored fewer points against Northrop on Friday than they did in just the fourth quarter when the two teams battled it out in November. Carroll won that game 77-46, as senior Olivia Hoeppner led the way with 25 points and 10 rebounds.
Hoeppner sat out Friday’s game, and junior Emily Parrett, who scored 19 points for Carroll during the team’s previous meeting with the Bruins, was limited to just four this time around. All of Parrett’s points came at the free throw line, while she missed 11 shots on the night. As a team, Carroll made just 18% of its field goals, and they were 3-of-21 from beyond the arc.
Sophomore Jasmine Anderson and senior Malia Williams led the team’s scoring with seven points each, and Anderson pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds.
Junior Tiauna White led all scorers with a double double for the Bruins, scoring 25 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Sophomore J’asia Scott had 11 points; Destiny Jackson had six points, seven rebounds and five blocks; and Jasmine Perry added five points and six rebounds.
“We just played really well together, and stayed focused and locked in more than we did the first time we played them when we had a lapse in the third quarter,” White said.
The Bruins went on to fall to South Side 72-48 in the semifinals Saturday morning. White had 17 points, five rebounds and four steals in the loss. She averaged 20 points through the Bruins’ three-game run.
Northrop (6-6) returns to action Jan. 7 at Heritage (9-5). The Chargers (9-4) will host Norwell (9-3).
