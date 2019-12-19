HUNTERTOWN — Ray Vollmer played three sports growing up, but he’s always felt most at home on the football field. His love for the sport has now taken him all the way to the Division I level. On Wednesday, the Carroll cornerback signed with Indiana State University, fulfilling a lifelong dream.
“Football has grown on me more than any other sport, and I’m happy this opportunity has come my way and I’m able to stay in state, not that far away, with a great program,” the Carroll senior said. “Ever since I was a kid, that’s all I trained for, all I played for, and now that it’s here and it’s happening, I’ve got a lot off my chest.”
Vollmer has played football and basketball at Carroll. During his senior season with the Chargers’ football program, he started in all 11 games, recording 25 tackles and three interceptions. Though he played cornerback in high school, the Sycamores recruited Vollmer as a safety.
“I’ll just have to put on a little bit of weight, but that comes with switching to the college level,” he said. “The recruiting process was a little hectic, but they gave me the best opportunity, the coaches were phenomenal and I felt like I fit in the best there.”
Vollmer was one of four Chargers to make the All-SAC First Team this year, helping Carroll reach a 7-4 overall record for the second time in three years.
“I think Carroll is one of the best schools around to prepare you for college, so I think that’s one of the biggest things I’m going to take with me to college,” he said.
Vollmer is undecided on a major but hopes to make a decision within his first year.
