LIGONIER — The No. 1 state-ranked Carroll girls cross country team made quick work of its opponents during Saturday’s West Noble regional. The Lady Chargers won their 19th straight regional to extend a streak that dates back to 2001.
Carroll scored 34 team points to handily defeat runner-up Bishop Dwenger (72), despite being without sectional champion Zoe Duffus, who sat out to rest for the upcoming New Haven semi-state.
Senior Rayna Fruchey led the Chargers with a third-place finish in 18:45.7. She was followed by Ashlyn Minton in fifth, Mallory Clements in seventh, Brooke Hansen in ninth, Madalyn Ruch in 10th and Shelby Christman in 19th.
Bishop Dwenger’s Erin Strzelecki was the individual winner of the girls race, crossing the finish line in 17:37.1.
The Carroll boys saw an end to their season Saturday, placing sixth with 162 team points. Scoring for the Chargers were Hayden Mullett (29th), Preston Sloffer (33rd), Wyatt Schroeder (35th), Ian Gongwer (45th) and Phillip Hockema (56th).
The Carroll girls will advance to Saturday’s semi-state at Purdue Fort Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.