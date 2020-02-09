KENDALLVILLE — An electrifying first quarter against Northrop helped Carroll (17-6) cruise to its fourth straight girls basketball sectional title Saturday at East Noble.
“It feels good to come out and prove ourselves to them again,” junior guard Emily Parrett said following the Chargers’ 75-55 title win.
The Chargers came into Saturday’s championship with a chip on their shoulders, after falling to the Bruins 52-35 in the conference holiday tournament in December. That loss followed a 31-point win over the Bruins just a month earlier.
“We felt that we weren’t being taken seriously, so we had a lot of motivation to come back and win,” Parrett said. “… They played as more of a zone, so we had to drop down and adjust to that, and we had to take away TiAuna (White) and Destiny (Jackson).”
Carroll’s defense held White and Jackson — two of the Bruins’ leading scorers — to a collective 18 points and 13 rebounds Saturday, while sophomore guard J’Asia Scott led Northrop with 16 points and five rebounds.
The Chargers buried Northrop by 21 points in the first quarter, capitalizing on several Bruin turnovers to take scoring runs of nine and 14 points. Carroll led 26-5 by the end of the first eight minutes, limiting the Bruins to just two baskets — both of which were scored by White. Parrett scored eight points in the quarter to lead the Chargers.
Carroll’s offense played much more conservatively in the second quarter, while still outscoring Northrop 13-10. Parrett again led all scorers, making three field goals to help her team take a 39-15 lead at halftime.
The Bruins seemed to find some synergy in the locker room, emerging after the half to outscore the Chargers 23-19. Scott had her best eight minutes of the game, putting up seven points to help Northrop come within 14 points of Carroll. However, the Chargers scored the final five points of the quarter, thanks to Taylor Fordyce and Delane Sheets, to lead 58-38 going into the final period.
Northrop only managed to narrow Carroll’s lead to 18 in the fourth quarter, while Parrett added three more baskets en route to a 28-point performance to lead all scorers.
Parrett made 11 of 13 field goal attempts. Sheets and senior Olivia Hoeppner — who returned from an illness just a week before sectionals — each added 10 points.
“It’s been tough, especially with Olivia out … so I feel like we’ve all stepped up to become leaders, and we’ve built a lot of confidence as a team,” Parrett said.
As a unit, the Chargers made 51% of their shots from the field, and 86% of their free throws. Malia Williams, Fordyce and Saniya Jackson each had a perfect performance from the charity stripe, and Sheets added a pair of threes in the win. Parrett and Williams pulled down a team-high seven rebounds each, and the team grabbed a collective 13 steals.
The Chargers will go on to face Homestead at the Marion regional Saturday. The No. 3 Spartans (26-1) defeated South Side 44-41 in the Archers’ sectional championship Saturday. The last time Carroll met Homestead, the Spartans walked away with a 67-29 victory.
“We just have to play with the same intensity that we had today, and we have to keep playing as a team,” Parrett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.