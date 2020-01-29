Chargers sweep South Side
The Carroll basketball teams both defeated South Side in an away doubleheader Friday night.
The Carroll boys defeated the Archers 60-46 to improve to 12-2. Cody Burkey and Jalen Jackson each scored 12 points to lead Carroll’s offense. Burkey shot six 3-pointers on the night, making four of them. Jackson was 6-of-8 at the free throw line, and Sam Strycker pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.
The Lady Chargers defeated the Archers 56-41 to improve to 13-6. Delane Sheets scored a team-high 16 points, Emily Parrett added 11 and Saniya Jackson scored 10.
Bellmont wrestlers edge Carroll
The Bellmont wrestling team narrowly defeated Carroll 37-35 to finish off an undefeated regular season. The Braves are defending Class 2A state champions.
Carroll football players earn academic all-state honors
Eight Carroll football players were named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Academic All-State team last week: Orion Chenery, Maxton Green, Trevor Horton, Lincoln Lantz, Layton Mitchell, Matthew Ottenweller, Larry Sible and Wes Stephens.
