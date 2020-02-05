HUNTERTOWN — Garrett put an end to a Carroll wrestling sectional streak that began in 2011 Saturday, denying the Chargers their 10th win in a row. Carroll hosted nine teams Saturday, finishing second on the afternoon with 192 team points to the Railroaders’ 208.5. Columbia City rounded out the top three with 171 points.
The Chargers won championship matches in three weight classes. Luke Schwehn (21-12) won the championship match at 182 pounds with a pin over Garrett’s Tyler Walden (18-8) in three minutes and 17 seconds. Carroll’s Matt Lepper (32-2) placed first at 195 pounds, defeating Concordia’s Cooper Harris (21-5) in a 3-2 decision thanks to a late reversal. Reeve Muncie, Carroll’s heavyweight at 285 pounds, defeated Garrett’s Nolan Hathaway with a 2-minute and 42-second pin to top the podium, improving to 32-2 on the season.
All three of Muncie’s wins came by way of fall Saturday. His fastest pin was in the second round, when he pinned Eastside’s Hunter Miller in just 13 seconds.
Schwehn also had three pins on the afternoon, making it to Saturday’s semifinals with a 37-second pin over Huntington North’s Jamie Blackstone.
All three of Carroll’s first-place wrestlers are in the team’s junior class — which Head Coach Dan Briggs anticipated would be a source of strength for this year’s group.
“The junior class has good potential this year, and really good potential as seniors,” Briggs said in November, ahead of the 2019-20 season.
Carroll had three runners-up on the afternoon — Ben Sloffer (23-9) at 113, Ethan Fitch (21-10) at 138, and Evan Ulrick (21-10) at 145. Senior Scottie Saylor (27-8) finished third at 152. Finishing fourth were Gilbert Ruselink (17-14) at 106, Bryson Ehle (11-4) at 120 and Jared Landez (10-12) at 132.
The Chargers will vie for their eighth straight regional title Saturday at home. That tournament will add the top teams from the New Haven sectional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.