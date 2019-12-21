HUNTERTOWN — The Carroll wrestling team had dominant performances across Saturday’s Charger Super Dual matches. The team went undefeated, with four individual wrestlers going 5-0.
“I feel like we wrestled pretty good, we made some good steps forward and we’re making progress,” Carroll Head Coach Dan Briggs said.
Carroll opened its matches Saturday with a 49-21 win over Churubusco before going on to defeat East Noble (51-19), Eastside (54-16), Northrop (80-0) and Jay County (55-11).
Juniors Matt Lepper and Reeve Muncie extended their undefeated 2019 records at 195 and 285 pounds, respectively. Senior Scottie Saylor (152) and junior Evan Ulrick (145) also went undefeated on the afternoon.
“(This meet is) pretty important as far as seeding, and seeing that some of our kids who have been out a little bit are able to compete, it’s important, it’s a measuring stick,” Briggs said. “It’s good to see (the teams) here, and we take advantage of some of the competition we have left to get better.”
Chargers Bryson Ehle, Julian Hicks, Ethan Fitch, Luke Schwen and Kyler Bills all had successful outings as well, each finishing the afternoon with a 4-1 record.
The Chargers improved to 18-2 Saturday, extending their win streak to 14 following a Dec. 18 win over Garrett.
“We’re still trying to get these kids to compete as individuals during a dual meet, but they do have to keep getting their team points every time they’re out there,” Briggs said. “In a tournament, your job is to get through the tournament, but we’re going to push these kids to earn as many points as they can and try to boost the team as much as possible — but we’ll be a little cautious about things and make sure we can make our way through those brackets.”
Carroll’s wrestlers will be tested individually this weekend when they compete in the Al Smith Invitational at Mishawaka High School.
“That will be a good test for these kids as far as far as where they are within the state,” Briggs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.