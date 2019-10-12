KENDALLVILLE — Winning sectional championships has become routine for the Carroll girls soccer team, but even seven years into their streak October is just as exciting as ever.
“Every year we win, it’s always special,” junior captain Sarah Mullins said. “We never take it for granted, and the seniors wanted to make sure they kept the legacy going.”
The No. 15 Chargers’ 6-0 shutout over Snider on Saturday was more than enough to extend a sectional streak that started in 2013. The program has won 10 titles in the past 12 years.
“I think we’re definitely pushing each other more and more, and we’re really hitting our stride now in the postseason,” Mullins said.
With a 13-4 regular-season record coming into last week’s tournament at East Noble, the Chargers knew they had the advantage. After defeating the host Knights 5-0 on Thursday, they weren’t in any mood to let up.
“We wanted to come out and score like 10 goals — we just wanted to smack on them,” junior Kelsi Hoot said of Saturday’s championship matchup.
Hoot led the Chargers in first-half scoring Saturday, knocking two goals in within the span of just 20 seconds. Carroll led by four at the half, and continued to dominate the 6-11-1 Panthers after some heavy bench rotation in the final 40 minutes.
Sophomore Maddy Welker scored a pair of goals in Saturday’s win as well, bringing her sectional total to four after scoring two of the team’s five goals on Thursday.
“It’s cool being able to contribute to the scoring, but our team supports us so much so it was a team effort too,” Welker said.
Also scoring for Carroll on Saturday were senior Bailee Long and sophomore Ella Theard. Mullins had a pair of assists, and Theard, Sarah Hauser and Jessica Till had one each.
“We’re such a close-knit team and we’re all such good friends, so I think it shows on the field,” Hoot said.
The Chargers will move on to the Logansport Regional on Saturday, where they will face No. 2 Noblesville (13-0-3). The undefeated Millers beat rival Hamilton Southeastern 3-1 at the Royals’ home sectional Saturday. The last time Carroll met Noblesville was in 2017 when the Millers defeated the Chargers 1-0 in the regional semifinals before going on to defeat Warsaw for the championship that year.
“Our goal is to win regionals because we want to show all the Indy teams and all the teams that are supposedly greater than us that we’re a team to beat too,” Welker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.