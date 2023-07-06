AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday began discussions on whether to opt in or out of receiving enhanced health funding from the state.
Commissioners President William Hartman brought up the topic, stating, “I think we need to do something with that sooner than later.”
“I think so too because Cheryl (DeKalb County Health Department nurse and director Cheryl Lynch) needs to be able to figure that in her budget if we’re going to opt in because that’s another over a million dollars health department funding,” said Commissioner Mike Watson.
“What’s your recommendation? Opt in or opt out?” Hartman asked.
“I think we should opt in,” Watson said.
“Unless the legislation gets changed, I think it’s nothing but a benefit.”
The opt-in measure provides more money to health departments, but they must agree to provide certain core public health services.
“They work very hard there,” Commissioner Todd Sanderson said of the county health department.
“We’re having a hard time finding nurses. We could hire nurses with the money but we also take on additional responsibility. And we’re also, let’s not forget, we’re throwing $200,000 into the kitty to get the million.”
“No,” Watson said.
“We’re not putting any additional funding in there to get the money. We already provide that funding. That is the match right there. The money that we provide the health department every year covers that so there is no additional outlay from the county.”
“And what’s the benefit of the million they give us? What do we do to receive the million? What is expected of us?” Sanderson asked.
“Part of the whole legislation is offering additional core services, for instance, smoking cessation,” Watson said.
“What that doesn’t mean though is that the state tells us what to do at the local level.”
“For instance … Drug Free DeKalb has a robust smoking cessation program, so we don’t have to hire somebody in the health department to do smoking cessation. We’re simply partnering with Drug Free DeKalb and they provide those services. So that gives (Lynch) the option to hire the RNs that she needs or whatever people that she needs to do the services that we need to do in the county and partner ... for the services that are already offered by somebody else. We don’t have to personally provide those services,” Watson explained.
Sanderson questioned what services are lacking in the county.
“I’m not sure we are lacking,” Hartman said.
“I think we need to give the health department an opportunity to weigh in,” Watson said.
“There’s been a lot of conversation on this. ... There’s a huge amount of information and resources available, but I think we have to give some serious consideration the amount of money that we can put into the health system in DeKalb County without really any other than some additional reporting, which it looks like is not going to be too onerous anyway.”
Watson said he believes the commissioners owe it to their constituents to take a good look at the issue.
“I know they pulled a lot of the restrictions and requirements out of the bill because of push back. What’s to keep them from, in the next legislative session, putting those restrictions and requirements back in?” Hartman asked.
“Then you just opt out,” Watson said.
“What if they don’t give you the ability to opt out?” Hartman said.
“If you opt out and you hire a bunch of people, now you’ve got to fire people and that doesn’t go over well. That’s the only concern I had,” Sanderson said.
“Considering all the push back, I mean, realistically guys, come on,” Watson said. “As much push back as there was and discussion in the legislation, I followed this bill all the way through. That all that stuff was pulled out of the original governor’s commission, the chances of the legislators trying to put all that stuff back in just doesn’t make any sense at all.”
“Oh, it would make sense to me. It’s what they do all the time,” Hartman countered.
Sanderson said he is open to looking into the matter further but would like to sit down with DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder and Lynch and find out specifics of core services on which funding would be spent.
Sanderson went on to question what is defined as the core service “student health.”
“Is ‘student health’ pushing that Jenny may really be Jeremy and he needs a sex change and the health department’s going to help him determine that?”
“No,” Watson interjected.
“I mean this is the stuff I really want to sit down with Souder and Cheryl and say, now that I see this,” Sanderson said, referring to core services funding requirements.
“I’m open to this, to further look into it. I just want to know.”
“Student health is vaping, is smoking cessation,” Watson said.
“I know they say that. I want to hear it from Souder and from Cheryl, how they’ll handle it. Because this stuff that’s being taught to kids, you know, food. They’re teaching now that you’re better off to eat a box of Cheerios than you are eggs, because eggs have cholesterol and cereal’s better. Well, they’re telling people that because cereal’s cheap to make and it makes Kelloggs a bunch of money, you know.
“I’m not saying we do that as an organization. I just want to make sure. I don’t trust the state and I certainly don’t trust the federal government in matters of our health and who we are. So I got to really dig into this. I’m just going to have to tell Souder, ‘Hey we are going to sit down,’ and Cheryl, and maybe I can learn more,” Sanderson continued.
“Another thing I’d like to ask them is like on COVID, is there a certain target the state is requiring that we administer so many doses? This is a broad thing. I just want to make sure that isn’t in the weeds.”
“It’s not. I can tell you that. I’ve read every word of the bill that passed,” Watson responded.
“Other than reporting requirements, there’s no state mandates for the local health departments.”
The commissioners’ attorney, Andrew Kruse, offered Indiana Code’s definition of student health.
“It says, ‘Partnering with schools and school nurses to support student health including the following: evidence-based education on nutrition and physical activity ... hearing screenings, vision screenings and oral health screenings.’ That’s all that references,” Kruse said.
“That’s fine. That’s what I need to hear. I need to research this now that I see where they want the money to go. I need to dig into this a little further. I’m not ready to vote on this today,” Sanderson replied.
“I think we need to get into it though and be ready,” Hartman said.
“We need to get more serious for sure,” Sanderson agreed.
County commissioners have until Sept. 1 to vote to opt in to new funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.