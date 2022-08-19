AUBURN — The DeKalb County Free Fall Fair is right around the corner and plans are underway for this year’s Grand Finale Parade on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Applications are available at various businesses around DeKalb County including:
• 9th Street Brew Coffee House, 101 E. 9th St., Auburn;
• Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St., Garrett;
• Albright’s grocery store, 110 N. Bridge St., Corunna;
• Waterloo Grant Township Public Library, 300 S. Wayne St., Waterloo;
• Miller’s Shell Mart & Deli, 6916 S.R. 1, Spencerville;
• Butler Public Library, 340 S. Broadway, Butler;
• Garrett State Bank, 302 W. State St., Ashley;
• Doc’s Do It Best Hardware, 122 N. Orange St., Albion;
• Casey’s General Store, 1001 W. North St., Kendallville; and
• Casey’s General Store, 1304 Lincolnway Parkway, Ligonier.
Applications are also available online at dekalbcountyfair.org. Click on the registration tab at the top of the screen, then click on parade registration and Grand Finale Parade entry form. Rules are posted online next to the parade entry form.
The entry fee is $30 per unit. The deadline for parade entries is Wednesday, Sept. 23.
